A few days before the summer exodus in July, can Italians go on holiday without the fear that infectious diseases known or unknown will rear their heads again? “I don’t think there will be big differences compared to previous summers, but after Covid there is greater attention to everything related to infections. I happened to hear reflections on the boom in respiratory infections, for example. But before the The Covid pandemic still happened even with larger numbers but they didn’t pay attention.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at the San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa.

“The problems of the summer will be of different types: there is still an important circulation of parainfluenza respiratory viruses, therefore metapneumovirus, coronavirus, picornavirus, adenovirus, minor compared to influenza. Then there is the latest Sars-CoV- variant 2, KP.3 which is giving us a few more cases especially among the elderly, even challenging – he warns – Then the summer skin infections, impetigo for example, and then the bites of insects such as mosquitoes which carry diseases such as West Nile, present in Italy, the potential of Dengue which could give rise to an indigenous outbreak and then the tick bite which can cause Lyme disease”.

“We must be careful and not use antibiotics for skin infections, let’s avoid prescribing ten days of doxycycline after tick bites – remarks the infectious disease specialist – Then gastroenteritis of bacterial origin (norovirus, rotavirus, salmonella, l ‘E.Coli, staphylococci, shigellosis), here you must follow some recommendations such as washing your hands, consuming cooked foods, cleaning knives and surfaces well, then avoiding street food in countries at risk. But – he concludes -. also don’t choose a mayonnaise sandwich at the seaside if we have the perception that it has been poorly preserved, for example in the sun”.