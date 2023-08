Today, Sunday 13 August 2023, the last of Inter’s summer friendlies will take place. Simone Inzaghi’s team faces Egnatia at 8 pm at the Paolo Mazza stadium in Ferrara. The match against the Albanian club, which will be visible live on Sky Sport, Now TV and Dazn, will serve as a final test in view of the start of Serie A, where on the first day Inter, on 19 August at 20.45, will face at the San Siro the Monza.