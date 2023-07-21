After the success against Boreale in the summer friendlies, Roma also wins in the second test of the season. The Giallorossi prevailed 6-0 over Latina, a Serie C club, in the Fulvio Bernardini sports centre. In this morning’s match Josè Mourinho had more or less the whole squad at his disposal in the last test before leaving for the Algarve where the second part of the training camp will take place with two friendlies against Braga and Farense. In the race against Latina protagonists Belotti scored in the 15th and 60th minute, Pagano scored in the 22nd minute and Dybala scored twice in the 46th and 48th minute, then Ibanez in the 88th minute. Solbakken has an adductor problem instead.