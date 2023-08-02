The Napoli on the pitch today, 2 August 2023, for another summer friendly. The Italian champions face Spanish side Girona in Castel di Sangro at 18.30. The challenge will be broadcast on Sky TV on the Primafila channels, then on pay-per-view: the match can be purchased for €9.99. For the Neapolitan coach Rudi Garcia, another useful test 3 weeks before the start of the championship. Spotlights on Victor Osimhen in particular: the Nigerian striker, according to the latest news on the transfer market, is in the crosshairs of the very rich Saudi Arabian league. About 140 million euros are offered for the striker’s card, while the player would be guaranteed a salary of 60 million per season. However, Napoli aims to keep the jewel and is working to extend the contract expiring in 2025.