Inter beat Egnatia 4-2 in the last of the summer friendlies before the start of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. In Ferrara, the Nerazzurri, trailing twice, overturned the result in the final and poker fell. The Albanian team took the lead in the 6th minute through Dwamena and remained ahead until the break. In the 55th minute, Barella scored the equalizer for the Nerazzurri, but the visitors put their noses back in the 68th minute with a penalty from Medeiros. Inter relied on Lautaro, who scored twice between the 79th and 83rd minute (penalty), before Stabile closed the score in the 90th minute for the final 4-2.