Girona defeated Lazio 2-1 in one of the Biancocelesti’s last summer friendlies before the start of the 2023-2024 Serie A championship. In a match characterized by nervousness and bitter clashes, the Spaniards took the lead in the 51st minute with a great goal from Tsygankov, who scored from distance. Lazio, in 10 for the expulsion of Zaccagni in the 65th minute, conceded the second goal in the 69th minute. Header by Stuani, Provedel beaten again and 2-0. The formation coached by Sarri has shortened the distances with Castellanos, able to find the winning touch on the free-kick that surprised the Iberian defense. In the last quarter of an hour, pressure from the biancocelesti without effects: 2-1 at the end of a high tension match.