In the Corona crisis, hopes in Germany rest on the summer of 2021. But how will the weather be? Merkur.de asked the meteorologist Jung. Prognosis.

Munich / Baltic Sea – Summer 2021. For many, the warm season in the coronavirus pandemic is a ray of hope that is longed for in April. I just have to take part in the weather in Germany. The question of the prognosis for this summer remains, from which some are hoping for a long break.

So much to start with: The summer forecast for 2021 is not the worst. Merkur.de checked with meteorologist Dominik Jung. The weather expert also spoke about holiday destinations in Germany which, based on years of experience, promise a particularly large number of hours of sunshine.

Summer forecast for 2021 in Germany: The weather will probably be warmer and drier than average

“The trend is that June and August will be slightly warmer than in previous years. I expect this summer will be blessed with a few heat waves. Especially in the south, ”says Jung with a view to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg. He goes on to explain: “It should also be dry. Comparatively little rain fell in March. April doesn’t seem to bring that much rain either. So it could be a particularly dry summer. “

Jung is not alone with his prognosis. Also the European weather model (ECMWF) and the American weather model Weather authorities (NOAA) expect a warmer and drier summer for Germany* than average. Even more: According to this, it should be hot in summer at times as early as June.

Summer forecast for 2021 in Germany: Average temperature is 18 degrees

But what does slightly warmer mean on average? According to Jung, the long-term mean climate value in Germany in summer is “just 18 degreesbecause the night values ​​are included. Maybe this year it will be 20 degrees on average. The potential for a few more hot days is not so bad this year, ”says the weather expert and expects“ many hours of sunshine ”with“ sometimes 35, 36 degrees ”.

As far as the mean values ​​of the temperatures in summer are concerned, a look at the corresponding map of the German Weather Service (DWD) helps. This summarizes the average values ​​measured between 1991 and 2020 from a number of weather stations – distributed across Germany. Selected examples from west to east, from north to south show the starting position before summer 2021:

Temperatures in summer: the mean values ​​between June and August (1991 – 2020)

Weather station state June July August Aachen-Orsbach NRW 16.3 degrees Celsius 18.3 degrees Celsius 18.1 degrees Celsius Meppen Lower Saxony 16.2 18.3 17.8 Plauen Saxony 16.0 18.1 17.6 Weimar-Schöndorf Thuringia 16.1 18.2 18.0 Kiel lighthouse (on the Baltic Sea) Schleswig Holstein 15.1 17.5 17.5 Bremervörde (near the North Sea) Lower Saxony 15.8 17.9 17.5 Kaufbeuren-Oberbeuren Bavaria (in the Allgäu) 15.1 16.7 16.5 Pforzheim-Ispringen Baden-Wuerttemberg (Northern Black Forest) 17.0 19.1 18.6

Since holidays in Germany are likely to be very popular again during the Corona crisis, it is of course also interesting where a lot of sun and very warm to hot temperatures are expected. If only it were that easy.

Summer forecast for 2021 in Germany: The clouds are sticking in the Black Forest and the Alps

“Establishing a summer forecast for a region is difficult. Two years ago there were very high temperatures of around 40 degrees in North Rhine-Westphalia or Lower Saxony. It wasn’t – as might be expected – the southwest with Freiburg or the Upper Rhine below the maximum values, but Duisburg (North Rhine-Westphalia), ”explains meteorologist Jung.

His tip for many hours of sunshine: the Baltic Sea. “If you want a lot of sun, the Baltic Sea is right at the front. Here you have the most sun almost every summer. Holidays on the North Sea and the Baltic Sea have the advantage anywaythat you have constantly changing weather conditions, ”said the meteorologist in an interview with Merkur.de: “After rain, the sun usually comes out again.”

Summer forecast for 2021: Sunny vacation in Germany? Meteorologist advises the Baltic Sea

If, on the other hand, the clouds hang in an alpine valley, it sometimes rains there for a day or two. This also applies to the Black Forest. Then there is nothing left with sunshine, “says Jung and explains the difference: “On the North Sea and Baltic Sea, however, the rain bands quickly move on again.” (pm) *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

