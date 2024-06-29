Summer food | This sauce makes summer potatoes taste even better

Browned butter, pickles and jalapeno are delicious flavor pairs for boiled early potatoes.

Early potatoesbutter and dill – it’s one of the best delicacies of the summer.

Of course, it is also good to have other things on the dining table. The butter-egg sauce is traditionally served with early potatoes, but now it is made a little more sophisticated with browned butter.

Making browned butter is a simple but careful task, as the butter may curdle quickly. The best result comes when the butter is allowed to brown slowly in a thick-bottomed pot until it is a light brown color. The taste is then wonderfully toasty and nutty.

Eggs crushed into butter and chopped spinach and onions make the sauce tasty.

Browned butter and egg sauce Eggs, spinach and other ingredients are mixed with browned butter. 4 servings Preparation time 20 minutes 2 boiled eggs 100 g of butter 5 dl baby spinach 1 spring onion actually 3 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1. Boil the eggs almost hard, 6–8 minutes. Refrigerate them. 2. Cut the butter into pieces in the pan. Melt the butter over medium heat. When the color of the butter turns brownish, remove the pan from the stove. 3. Peel the eggs and break them with a fork. Rinse and finely chop the spinach and spring onion. 4. Add eggs, spinach, onion, dill, a pinch of salt and black pepper to the browned butter. Serve with boiled potatoes.

Fresh ones sweet peas, dill and preserved jalapenos, on the other hand, make a mildly hot and fresh sauce that tastes good on its own with potatoes or as a dip for summer vegetables and chips.

The thick sauce is spread on a flat plate, so that it warms up a little from the boiled pots loaded on top.

The sauce can also be mixed with boiled cold potatoes, and the ingredients create a wonderful summer potato salad. When served this way, the food resembles avocado and potato salad.

Fresh pea jalapeno sauce The thick sauce is spooned onto a plate and the potatoes are placed on top. 4 servings Preparation time 20 minutes 200 g of fresh peas 3 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped 1 tablespoon of lemon juice 2 tablespoons canned jalapeno 1 clove of garlic 2 tablespoons of oil 1 tablespoon of lemon juice 1 dl mayonnaise 1 teaspoon of sugar ½ tsp salt 1. Separate the peas from the pods. Chop the dill and squeeze a squeeze of lemon juice. Chop the jalapenos and the peeled garlic clove. 2. Put the peas, dill, oil and lemon juice in a bowl. Purée with a hand blender until smooth. Mix in mayonnaise, sugar, salt, jalapenos and garlic clove. Let it season in the fridge for about an hour. 3. Spoon the sauce onto a flat plate. Add the boiled potatoes on top. Tip: Finish with chopped bearberry, garlic herb or chives, jalapenos and dill, if desired.

Pickle slips in to flavor the herring rosa, a side dish that is easily prepared from canned onion herring. Choose specifically pickled cucumber for the röda, because its taste is strong enough.

Diced fresh open field cucumber refreshes the taste. Let the herring rosa season in the fridge for at least an hour. The important step is to taste the mixture only after this and season with salt if necessary so that salt and acidity are in balance.

Pickled herring roe The sauce is allowed to season in the cold for about an hour. 4 servings Preparation time 20 minutes 1 pickle 1 open field cucumber ½ dl chopped fresh dill 1 prk (240 g) onion herring 2 tablespoons of lemon juice 200 g of sour cream 1½ tablespoons whole grain dijon mustard 1 teaspoon of sugar In addition 1 scallion stalk 1. Cut the pickled cucumber and the peeled cucumber into small cubes. Chop the dill. Drain the onion herring from the broth and cut into cubes. Squeeze lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl. Let it season in the cold for about an hour. Taste and season with a pinch of salt if necessary. 2. Chop the spring onions on top. Serve with boiled potatoes.