Summer food | Sipsimuru crowns a few-ingredient salty treat that is perfect for a summer evening

Summer food|Stuffed jalapenos are perfect for a summer evening on the terrace.

Warm after a day, you often feel like salty food. These stuffed jalapenos taste addictively good even on a warm summer evening when enjoyed on the terrace. They are also excellent for sauna or movie nights, for example.

Five ingredients and half an hour of time are needed for the crispy treats. The preparation is easy: Fresh jalapenos are split and the seeds are removed. Arrange the jalapenos in a row on a baking sheet and fill them. Put the tray in the oven for about ten minutes and the treats are ready.

Filled with fillings can use imagination. The recipe’s easy and tasty filling is made from fresh cheese. You can chop a little chives into the fresh cheese.

What makes this recipe especially delicious is the crumble mixed with grated cheese and chips on top of the cream cheese filling. It creates a crunchy and stretchy coating for the jalapenos.

Stuffed jalapenos

4 servings

Preparation time 30 min

about 20 large green jalapenos

200 g of seasoned cream cheese (e.g. paprika)

¼ pot of chives

100 g of cheddar cheese

1 ps (40 g) potato chips

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Split the jalapenos and scoop out the seeds. Place the chilies on baking paper on a baking sheet. Mix the cream cheese texture in a broken bowl. Chop the chives and add it to the cream cheese. Dose the cream cheese on the chili halves using two spoons. Grate the cheddar and crumble the potato chips by hand. Mix the cheese and potato chips together and spread the mixture on top of the chilies. Bake in the oven for 10-13 minutes, until the jalapenos have taken on a little color and the cheese has melted. Offer now.

Recipe: Minna Rautio-Pakaste / Glorian Ruoka & Viini