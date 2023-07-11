Food poisoning affects one in six people

Food poisoning is more common in the summer. At least one in six people suffer from it. Food poisoning is more common in the summer because foodborne bacteria grow faster in warm temperatures. When you eat outdoors with barbecues, picnics and camping trips in the summer, bacteria have an ideal breeding ground. Food poisoning is most often caused by raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs. It is also often caused by perishable foods that have been left at 4 degrees or more for more than two hours or at 30 degrees or more for more than one hour. What are the perishable items? In particular meat, salami, salad, dairy products, fruit, already portioned vegetables and salad and finally dishes with cheese, eggs or mayonnaise.



