Summer food | A juicy pie that always succeeds

Summer food|The pie gets freshness from the seasonal tomatoes, juiciness from the cheese layer and an important touch of Dijon mustard for the taste.

Important part of this lusciously cheesy tomato pie is the mustard layer. Before the cheese, sprinkle Dijon mustard on top of the dough. You have to be careful when applying hot mustard so that it is just right for your taste.

The cheese layer makes the pie juicy and the freshness of the tomatoes gives a good counterbalance to the richness. Right now, tomatoes are especially tasty. Using tomatoes of different sizes gives the surface a funny look.

This one of the archive’s favorite recipes is proof that with just a few ingredients you can create a juicy and tender-based pie that always succeeds.

The pie also works well by changing the Port Salut cheese to goat cheese.

The neighbor’s tomato and cheese pie

6-8 servings

preparation time 15 minutes + cooking and defrosting 1 h 40 min

1 frozen pie dough for savory baking (380 g)

300 g of Port Salut cheese

1–2 tablespoons dijon mustard

3–4 ripe tomatoes

(a few cherry tomatoes)

½ tsp dried thyme

1. Bring the dough to room temperature an hour before baking. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

2. Press the dough onto the bottom and sides of a round pie dish (Ø 24–28 cm). Pre-bake the base for 10 minutes on the bottom shelf of the oven.

3. Cut the cheese into ½ cm thick pieces. Slice the tomatoes. If using cherry tomatoes, split them.

4. Spread mustard on the pie base according to your taste (note that Dijon mustard is strong, so a thin layer is enough). Cover the base with slices of cheese and place the tomatoes on top of them. Sprinkle the thyme over the tomatoes.

5. Cook the pie for about half an hour on the middle level of the oven.

6. Let the pie cool for 15 minutes. Enjoy the pie warm with tea, red wine or milk.

Tip: You can decorate the pie with cherry tomatoes. Fry them in the pan for 5 minutes, i.e. until the tomatoes soften and take on color. Place the tomato pile on top of the pie just before serving.

Recipe: Christina Aaltio / Glorian Ruoka & Viini