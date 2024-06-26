The Director of the Civil Defense Department in Fujairah, Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, called for the maintenance of electrical lines, ensuring their validity and the safety of the extensions on an ongoing basis, while paying attention to the dangers of increasing electrical loads resulting from air conditioning devices during the summer, stressing the necessity of adhering to the requirements and instructions of prevention, safety, and civil protection, and working Based on the instructions provided by the concerned authorities with the start of the summer season, during which the possibility of fires caused by energy consumption increases significantly.

For his part, an expert in home electrical maintenance, Sadiq Abdul Rahman, said: “I have worked in the field of home electrical maintenance for 25 years, and during my professional career I discovered that homeowners’ awareness of the type of appropriate electrical connections and their ability to withstand electrical appliances is very weak, and this lack of awareness leads to To frequent fires, especially in the summer, or frequent power outages.”

He stated that the sources of purchasing electrical connectors have become numerous and different, especially with people preferring to purchase them from websites at prices that compete with local markets. However, many people are unaware that the majority of these connectors are not certified and do not conform to the standard specifications, indicating that the specifications were established to protect children from accessing the parts. Electrified devices and protect devices from damage, as they separate electricity from the device in the event of a high current, so these connections are a safe method if used correctly.

Abdul Rahman explained that the electricity connection has a limited capacity, and loading it with devices that exceed that capacity or using it with devices with high current draw poses a great danger to the life of the consumer and his family, and electrical connections should only be used as a temporary solution to operate devices with low current draw, so that it does not increase The total capabilities of the devices used are beyond the permissible limit, especially when all electrical appliances and smart devices are operated through a single connection. For example, using a single electrical connection to operate a television, a vacuum cleaner, and several chargers for phones and electronic games, which will definitely lead to an increase in electrical loads.

He stressed the need to connect electrical appliances directly to wall sockets to increase safety levels and inspect them periodically, in addition to maintaining and checking electrical installations on an ongoing basis, especially in old homes, noting the importance of installing smoke detectors in the rooms of the house, which work to sense any smoke resulting from fires and alert residents. home, which helps avoid loss of life and property.

For his part, the electrical engineer, Faisal Abdul Karim, confirmed that operating air conditioning devices at maximum cooling levels for long periods without regular maintenance and inspection is considered a major cause of fires in homes, especially if these devices are of low quality. He advised that the appropriate temperature for cooling rooms and large spaces should be 20 to 23 degrees.

He added that as temperatures rise, the majority of people choose very low temperatures for air conditioners, operate them for long periods and sometimes do not turn them off for days, warning that this behavior may be a direct cause of electrical malfunctions that could have dangerous effects on the body. The electrical circuit in the house and the air conditioning equipment itself, thus causing a fire in the house.

Abdul Karim recommended checking the quality and validity of air conditioning units on an ongoing basis, and ensuring that the wires are checked to ensure their ability to handle the electrical load for long periods, while stressing the need to disconnect the electricity before leaving the house or in the event of a power outage, and not to add any new air conditioning unit before ensuring the capacity to handle the additional load, and not to load electrical supplies beyond their capacity, especially when children are at home during the summer vacation.

%53 Residential fires to rise in 2023

Statistics issued by the Fujairah Statistics Center revealed an increase in residential fires by 53% in 2023, compared to 2022, which during the past year recorded five injuries and no deaths in 224 residential fires.