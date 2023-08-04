First exodus weekend of August. In anticipation of the increase in traffic flows due to the movement of holidaymakers and the black dot expected for the morning of Saturday 5 August Anas (Company of the Infrastructure Pole of the FS Italiane Group), to facilitate circulation on the road and motorway network under its jurisdiction, has further reduced the number of active construction sites on its road network compared to last week. As of today, in fact, a further 96 have been suspended. Therefore, the construction sites removed as part of the summer mobility plan go from 715 to 811, equal to 74% of the total (there were 1,100 interventions in progress).

Three out of four construction sites will therefore be stopped. In particular, a constant increase in traffic is expected along the Anas network for the first weekend of August. Viabilità Italia provides for a red dot, starting from today’s afternoon, with an increase in the morning of tomorrow, Saturday 5 August, marked by a black dot. Subsequently red dot tomorrow afternoon and for Sunday 6 August, with shifts increasing towards the main routes.

The sections involved are, in a southerly direction, the main routes towards holiday resorts, in particular along the Adriatic, Tyrrhenian and Ionian ridges and at the border crossings towards France, Slovenia and Croatia, and out of urban centres. Furthermore, a consistent flow of traffic is expected near urban centres, especially starting from late afternoon on Sunday, coinciding with weekend returns. Today from 16.00 to 22.00, tomorrow Saturday 5 August from 8 to 22 and Sunday 6 August from 7.00 to 22.00 there is a ban on the transit of heavy vehicles.

The traffic could particularly concern the main tourist itineraries: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the state roads 106 Jonica and 18 Tirrena Inferiore in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the 131 Carlo Felice state road in Sardinia; the 148 Pontina nel Lazio state road, a particularly busy artery which, together with the SS7 “Appia” ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 itinerary (SS675 and SS3 bis) which involves Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north-east with central Italy; the SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 Adriatica (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) routes.

Finally, in the north, the RA13 and RA14 motorway junctions in Friuli-Venezia Giulia towards the border crossings, the SS36 of Lake Como and Spluga in Lombardy, the SS45 of Val Trebbia in Liguria, the SS26 of Valle D’Aosta and the SS309 Romea between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 of Alemagna in Veneto.

For the situation of the immovable construction sites, Anas invites travelers to consult the Stradeanas.it website in the Info section/Intervention plans section before leaving (link www.stradeanas.it/piani-interventi). Anas has a presence on the road of over 2200 resources on shifts, made up of technical and operating personnel, in addition to the personnel of the Territorial Operations Rooms and the National Situation Room who ensure traffic monitoring in real time 24 hours a day. Preventive actions are activated for ensure a safe holiday for bathers and boaters.

As the CEO of Anas, Aldo Isi explains: “Summer is the moment of maximum use of the roads and the sea by the community. In light of the consolidated collaboration between the Coast Guard and Anas, this year too the safety campaign aimed at reporting emergencies at sea to the Coast Guard is shared by Anas through the variable message electronic panels present on the Italian road network and on institutional social channels of the company. The claim that will be disseminated is: “For emergencies at sea, call the Coast Guard”. Through a joint commitment, we want to guarantee peaceful holidays by preventing any critical issues at sea and along the coasts”.

“The now structured synergy between the Coast Guard and Anas – says Admiral Nicola Carlone, Commander General of the Coast Guard – testifies to the importance of citizen safety today. Whether at sea or along the roads, the goal is common and that is to bring the millions of holidaymakers closer to the sense of responsibility that must distinguish their behaviour, because driving a car is no different from driving a boat: prudence, and awareness of the means is equivalent to protecting one’s own life and at the same time that of others”.