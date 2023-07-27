Cities emptying, shops lowering their shutters, recreational clubs closing down, relatives leaving for the holidays, the heat becoming suffocating. In the summer, the elderly risk finding themselves isolated and in difficulty, even more fragile due to the ‘August sickness’ which threatens above all those who stay at home. To help them, also supporting those who take care of them, the Don Gnocchi Foundation has drawn up 6 recommendations designed in particular for those suffering from chronic neurological diseases such as dementia. And in a Milan where there are over 115,000 over 80s, increased by about 65% from 2000 to today, the Clinical Psychology and Neuropsychology Service of the Palazzolo Institute – Don Gnocchi Foundation and its clinic will remain operational for the whole of next month as well.

Keep the mind stimulated and exercised; carry out outdoor activities (in the cooler hours); feed and hydrate and keep the home environment cool; be tolerant and respect moments of anxiety and nervousness (one’s own and others); avoid changes in habits; maintain direct contact with family and friends. These are the 6 tips from the experts of the Don Gnocchi Foundation.

This is explained by Paola Parisi, head of the Clinical Psychology and Neuropsychology Service of the Palazzolo Institute, which also operates in agreement with the National Health Service: to undermine the elderly in the city in August there is “a risk of hypostimulation which can affect their sociability”. For this reason it is necessary “to stimulate the elderly as much as possible in their mental, sensory and social potential, to limit or slow down the decrease or loss of their knowledge and to keep their personal baggage intact as much as possible. This stimulation must be carried out on several levels therefore cognitive games (e.g. crossword puzzles or playing cards), gardening, vegetable gardening, cooking and household chores are recommended. The benefit associated with motor activity, such as short walks or frequenting parks and public gardens should not be underestimated”.

“Even high temperatures and dehydration – continue the experts of the Don Gnocchi Foundation – can cause memory problems, accompanied by the presence of temporal and spatial disorientation: the person has difficulty in unknown places, can get lost and not be able to remember information, he can wander for hours without knowing where he is and how to get home. For this reason it is important to drink frequently and eat plenty of fruit and vegetables. Furthermore, if possible, it would be better for the elderly person to live in a refreshed environment”.

Furthermore, “from the point of view of behavior there may be changes in the personality, which can lead to greater irritability and agitation. For this reason it is necessary to maintain active vigilance as much as possible and greater tolerance on the part of the caregiver”.

“The elderly patient with dementia – suggests Parisi – should always be kept in their own environment if possible because moving them to another home alters the daily routine and its points of reference. And we must not forget to maintain contact with loved ones, even with just a phone call, that they will soon come back to embrace them”.