Summer drink | A fresh, bubbly and spectacular drink from watermelon is easy to make

Summer drink|For a summer watermelon drink, you only need three ingredients and ten minutes of time.

20.7. 10:00

Watermelon and sparkling wine, with or without alcohol, combine to make easy mimosas. Lime juice brings a little edge to the drink.

The drink is suitable as a spectacular starter for summer parties or just to cheer up an evening out. On average, one mini watermelon has enough juice for two bottles of sparkling wine.

Remove any seeds from the watermelon. After processing with a blender or stick blender, the watermelon mixture is strained to make the bowls easier to drink.

Watermelon Mimosas

12 glasses

Preparation time: 10 min

600 g of seedless watermelon, peeled

Juice of 1 lime

(2 tbsp sugar)

1 plo (75 cl) sparkling wine or non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Remove the skin from the watermelon. Chop the melon into a blender bowl. Puree with lime juice (and sugar). Strain. Divide the melon juice into glasses and pour the sparkling wine on top.

Recipe: Sanna Kekäläinen / Glorian Ruoka & Viini