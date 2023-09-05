“If adults often fall victim to the summer ‘match’, which suddenly breaks a sedentary life, for the little ones it is the desire to discover and explore the engine that pushes up the number of injuries on vacation”. The ideal ‘victims’? “Traumas and accidents are more frequent in boys between the ages of 4 and 8, when the desire to know the environment is greatest. Sports injuries weigh less, not because children and teenagers are more trained than adults, but only more elastic and better absorb any malpositions of the limbs or small falls”. The pediatrician Italo Farnetani traces the picture of accidents on holiday at an early age to Adnkronos Salute.

“Injuries can be more frequent on holiday or at the weekend. Not only in adults, but also among children who play little sport during the winter and do not have sufficient preparation before competitions. However, they have a bone system, joints and muscles that are still ‘new’, one could say ‘fresh from the factory’, so they present fewer traumas and fewer accidents” than the grown-ups. The appeal by Farnetani, full professor of Pediatrics at the Ludes-United Campus of Malta University is addressed to parents: “I always recommend, at the beginning of the school year, that even in the autumn-winter-spring period, children do at least 5 hours of sports per week”.

The advice also remains that of “practicing sport and physical activity in safety – concludes the expert – because, even if to a lesser extent than adults, even the very young can have accidents. An example above all: when you go on a bicycle, as is expected for motorbikes, it is always essential to wear a helmet”.