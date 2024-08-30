Brittle nails, dry and flaky skin, porous, brittle and yellowed hair that looks like straw: when you return from vacation you have to deal with the damage caused by the sun, salt and chlorine. Fortunately, all this can be remedied, “with food supplements rich in antioxidants, vitamins C and E, but also ellagic acid”, a powerful antioxidant of natural origin contained in fruit and vegetables such as walnuts, berries, raspberries, pomegranate, grapes, “but also turmeric, Omega 3 and anti-free radicals” assures Adnkronos Salute Alfredo Rossi, associate professor at the Dermatological Clinic of the University of Rome La Sapienza and member of the Italian Society of Dermatology and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (Sidemast).

The “main rule in these cases is to moisturize” recommends Rossi. So for hair, also put to the test by straighteners and curling irons, “after shampooing it is essential to apply compresses with masks, conditioners and oils, all nourishing substances”. Also for skin and nails “it is good to apply creams to restore the water they have lost due to solar rays, sea water and swimming pool”. Supplements “should be taken orally for at least 2 months – recommends the specialist – even if the ideal would be to start a cycle before exposing yourself to the sun and continue during the entire period of exposure. However, to take action, taking them is also recommended during this period”.

To have healthy fingernails and toenails, if we are on vacation the advice is to leave them free from nail polish, semi-permanent or not, apply aftersun or moisturizing creams all over the body, but above all avoid detergents for washing dishes and plates. Prevention is also valid, and above all, for hair and scalp: at the seaside apply sun products before and after swimming to regenerate and protect the hair to avoid direct contact with salt and chlorine, to be purchased at the pharmacy, at the hairdresser but also at the supermarket: there are all types and for all budgets.