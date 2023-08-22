“At a glance, our skin appears healthy and healthy after a holiday by the sea or in the mountains. In reality it is dim and less elastic as it has been more exposed to sun, wind, salt and chlorine. Furthermore, UVA rays can reach deep into the dermis and damage it, causing premature aging of the skin. Not immediately, but over time. For this reason, after the holidays, the watchword is hydration of the face and body”. Norma Cameli, Head of Corrective Dermatology and Laser Therapy at the San Gallicano Dermatological Institute – Ifo Rome, stated this to Adnkronos Salute.

Taking care of your skin when you return to the city is easy, just follow a few simple rules. “First of all – recommends the dermatologist – use delicate, low-foaming detergents, take a shower (better than a bath) with warm water because hot water eliminates surface cells, producing the effect of ‘python skin’ and goodbye to tan for which we have worked so hard and uniformity of colour”. For the same reason, “avoid saunas and Turkish baths”.

After the shower “it is good to remember not to rub too much but to gently dab the skin with a towel. Immediately afterwards, use hydrant creams or after-sun if you are still at the beach”. Among the most delicate and dehydrated areas as they are most exposed to wind, sunlight, sea salt and other external agents, there is certainly the eye area. “For this area – Cameli recommends – the advice is to use creams that are not too greasy, which do not irritate and therefore better if not perfumed”. Even the legs, “in particular from the ankle to the knee, the areas of the body with the greatest ‘python effect’ because they are easily dehydrated as they lack sebaceous glands – remarked Cameli – need urea-based creams”. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, collagen and elastin “the principles that face creams must contain”, while anti-wrinkle creams must have “retinol and glycolic acid”. Furthermore, in the workplace it is necessary to pay “attention to the air conditioning which is certainly not a panacea for the skin, on the contrary”.

And again: green light to the antioxidants contained in food (including melon, apricots, watermelon, kiwi, blueberries, aubergines, carrots, tomatoes and yellow peppers) and in some supplements, scrubs and all the “remedies against sun spots, couperose and melasma”. The expert, in addition to explaining how she has to change her beauty routine when she returns from vacation, remembers which habits to maintain: from the use of UV filters even in the city and in winter to exfoliation ”she concludes.