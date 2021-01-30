As the first month of the year ends, prevention measures for the pandemic continue and, for many, February may represent an opportunity to immerse themselves in great authors of literature and key names in art. Within this framework, short courses are started in spaces associated with three museums.

Friends of the Fernández Blanco Museum organizes four meetings for Zoom on the poetic work of Jorge Luis Borges. They will be in charge of Jorge Fondebrider, poet, translator and distinguished connoisseur of Borges work. The appointment will be on Tuesday, February 2, 9, 16 and 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The museum offers the possibility of receiving recorded classes to be able to follow them on a delayed basis. Cost: $ 3,000 Consultations: [email protected]

If the reality imposed by the pandemic triggered questions like never before, what better way than to rethink them from the culture? The writer Carlos Gamerro he will be at the forefront of “Pandemic Nightmares. Chronicles, imaginations and fantasies from Homer to Defoe, Woolf, Camus and Saramago”, which will go through the representations of epidemics in literature in virtual encounters. The classes, organized by Malba Friends Association, will be held on Monday, February 8 and 22, March 1 and 8, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: $ 3,520. Queries: [email protected]

The Friends of Fine Arts Association, for its part, proposes “Art without permission: four concepts to think transversally Argentine art.” Dictated by Mariel breuer, will focus on the concepts of eroticism, psychedelia, activism and vandalism, analyzing the work of key creators such as Anne Marie Heinrich, Liliana Maresca, Xul Solar, Ernesto de la Cárcova and León Ferrari, among others. Wednesdays, starting February 3. Cost: $ 3,000. Queries: [email protected]