The activities of the student summer programme organised by the Dubai Police General Command, represented by the International Protection Centre, have been launched under the slogan “Our Summer is Security and Happiness… Innovation and Leadership”, in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and a number of external entities, in addition to a number of public departments and police stations, with student participation that includes many nationalities and ages.

The Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, stressed the interest of the Dubai Police General Command and its continuous keenness to support and organize summer programs and activities for school students at the end of the school year, with the aim of investing the time of students who are the nation’s wealth and its preparation for the future, and working to deepen the sense of belonging to the national identity and respect for systems and laws, instilling the values ​​of loyalty to the wise leadership, and preparing a generation of young people with a high degree of awareness and culture that creates in them the spirit of sacrifice, courage, initiative and sacrifice in serving and defending the nation.

He added that the process of building the student’s personality requires the combined efforts of all institutions according to scientific foundations capable of creating a new generation of students who will carry the banner of leadership in all governmental and private institutions, in addition to reading the future by applying a scientific methodology in implementing various summer programs that instill many noble concepts and values ​​in the souls of students.

For his part, the Director of the International Protection Centre, Colonel Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf Al Maamari, said that the summer programmes and courses this year are diverse and meet the desires of all students, as new programmes have been included such as the “Promising Investigator” and “Future Officer” courses, “Shooting” and “Swimming”, in addition to other courses, in addition to implementing various cognitive field visits, noting that the courses will be distributed across nine training centres distributed in Deira, Bur Dubai and the Hatta area.