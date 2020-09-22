Over the year to September 2020, dachas on average in Russia have risen in price by 11 percent, and in a number of regions prices for suburban real estate have risen up to 35 percent, according to the materials of the World of Apartments portal received by the editorial board of Lenta.ru.

In general, over the past 12 months, prices for summer cottages have increased in 69 regions of the country, in 15 they have fallen, analysts found out. The sharpest rise in price was noted in the Ulyanovsk region (plus 35 percent), Chuvashia (34 percent), Vologda (33.8 percent), Arkhangelsk (33 percent) and Ryazan (31 percent) regions. The largest drop in prices was observed in the Kirov region (minus 14.5 percent), Khakassia (minus 13.6 percent) and North Ossetia (minus 12.5 percent).

In Moscow, the average dacha has risen in price by almost 8 percent, in the Moscow region – by 3 percent, in St. Petersburg – by 15 percent, in the Leningrad region – by 19 percent. The average cost of a dacha in Russia by the fall of 2020 reached 1.7 million rubles, according to the “World of Apartments”.

“After the shock events in spring, when the residents of our country had to spend almost three months at home, many people overestimated values, and in terms of real estate, too,” experts explain. “They didn’t like being locked in a city apartment, and they turned their eyes to summer cottages, where they can isolate themselves with much greater comfort: in a larger area and in the fresh air.”

In July it became known that almost half – 44 percent – of Russians are ready to buy their own housing in the south in order to be able to come to the sea in the summer. Among the largest cities, most of those who want to acquire resort real estate are in Moscow (57 percent), St. Petersburg and Kazan (54 percent each). Fans of downhill skiing and snowboarding in the country are much smaller: only 9 percent want to buy a house in the mountains in order to come to ski in the winter.

