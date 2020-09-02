Just in time for the meteorological beginning of autumn: rain, fog and cold all over Germany. Summer seems to be over. The forecast for the first week of September is still surprising.

Wet, cold and gray – that’s how it was Weather in Germany the last days of August this year.

in Germany the last days of August this year. It’s hard to believe, but that one summer could be in Germany celebrate a comeback.

could be in celebrate a comeback. As the Weather in the second September-Half is also remains exciting.

Update from September 2, 7 a.m.: What a cloudy soup: The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of fog with visibility below 150 meters on Wednesday morning. Otherwise, the prospects can spoil your mood. In the northeast and east of Germany it can pour heavily and thunderstorms. It doesn’t look any better towards the Alps. The temperatures are between 17 and 23 degrees. Who on a Summer comeback hopes, has to be patient a little longer. At the end of the week, the south is once again spoiled with sun. Then even temperatures of up to 28 degrees are possible. The north, on the other hand, is unlucky: it stays cool in autumn with lots of clouds and rain.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) the (North) East will be affected by rain. Shivery rainbands turn around a low over Poland. Sometimes it pours heavily with lightning and thunder. On Thursday, new rain is approaching in the northwest, combined with an overarching front system. / V pic.twitter.com/6bv2XkzLsi – DWD (@DWD_presse) September 1, 2020

Summer comeback with up to 30 degrees: September brings again barbecue and bathing weather – but not everywhere

First report from September 1, 2020

Munich – When you look out of the window, you can hardly believe it: Yes summer hasn’t given up completely yet. After the last days of August presented themselves as cold, wet and gray, you can umbrella and rubber boots must now be stowed away again. In many parts Germany Bikini and swim shorts will definitely be used again. Especially in the south calculate Meteorologists again until mid-September Maximum values ​​of 30 degrees. But this concentrated heat does not penetrate into all regions – especially in north autumn is coming.

Video: Up to 30 degrees – summer is returning, according to the Weather Channel

Although meteorologically the autumn officially starts on September 1st, it will be again above average hot and dry in the coming weeks. A extreme heat wave, such as in late summer last year, but should not be. In particular, the first two weeks of September bring some summery Temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees with itself. in the south There is then a late summer heat of up to 30 degrees, so that the popular swimming lakes and beer gardens could get full again. But then stay with these values thunderstorm not from.

As early as next weekend, the Vacationers on the north German coasts on much rougher Weather to adjust. The values ​​fall below the 20 degree mark, there are more again rain and the wind increases. While in south the last Heat thunderstorms of the year rain bring, put in north autumnal weather conditions with sometimes a lot of showers. In the middle of Germany it remains from Rhineland to Brandenburg rather dry, which is why even here Drought and drought can be expected. Even if it is cooler overall, it is September here Forest fire hazard therefore to be rated particularly high.

… and now the DWD balance sheet #August 2020: With 19.9 ° C on average in this country among the top 4 since 1881; compared to the mean of the reference period 1961-1990 too wet (90 instead of 77 l / m2) and with 220 hours of sunshine 10 percent above the climatic value. Details: https://t.co/b7tXhqjIIo / kis pic.twitter.com/LtxQ5RguaF – DWD (@DWD_presse) August 31, 2020

Hurricanes are changing weather in Europe – winter forecast remains unclear

What that Weather drifts in the second half of September, one more remains surprise. The meteorologists are in disagreement: Some weather experts expect another brief rise in temperature from September 11th, so that nationwide the values ​​to over 25 degrees, im south in some cases could even climb to over 30 degrees. A strong one Storm but could also develop in Western Europe that Germany much Rain and wind could bring.

Long-term climate calculations suggest that temperatures are throughout Germany will be higher than average. So you could be here again with a rather warm winter calculate. They want to commit themselves Meteorologists but not, the weather changes within a short period of time: just one hurricane above that North Atlantic could already forecast the whole Europe change – and the Hurricane season is just getting started. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.