Summer clubs | The chief inspector of Tukes was present at Suviseuroi – the authorities are evaluating whether more detailed instructions are needed for the masts

Summer clubs|In summer clubs, a woman died when she fell under a broken mast structure in stormy weather.

Safety- and the Chief Inspector of the Chemicals Agency Tukes was present at Suviseurai in Pudasjärvi yesterday on the day of the accident.

The inspector general’s visit was not planned in advance. After consideration, we decided to go there when it was known that the storm front was approaching, says Tukes’ team manager Janne Niemelä for STT.

According to Niemelä, the authorities are now assessing together whose authority matters related to masts and their strength fall into, and whether there is a need for more detailed instructions.

For medium-sized and large-scale events, a safety document must be made in advance, where, among other things, the identification of dangers and preparation for various accident situations and actions in them are reviewed. After an accident, the organizer must submit an accident report to Tukes. In its processing, it is also evaluated what lessons can be taken from the incident in case of the opponent.

One of Tukes’ tasks in the safety supervision of consumer services is to monitor large events or events that are known to involve risks. Supervision is based on the Consumer Safety Act.