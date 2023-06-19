“The summer period, when rhythms and habits change, can turn into a source of stress for those who have to exclude gluten from their diet. This is why we have thought of some advice so that people with celiac disease can live their summer days in complete tranquility together with their families and friends. Furthermore, we are constantly striving to grow the ‘Guide to restaurant establishments’ of the ‘Eating out’ program to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to travel and eat in restaurants with the certainty of being welcomed by professionals informed about celiac disease and diet without gluten”. Thus Rossella Valmarana, president of Aic (Italian Celiac Association), explains how the idea of ​​drawing up a list of practical advice dedicated to celiac people for a safe and peaceful summer was born.

On vacation, one is often looking for a restaurant, a pizzeria, a bar, an ice cream shop where you can spend a peaceful moment with friends and family knowing you can eat gluten-free in safety. Thanks to the ‘Eating away from home’ (Afc) program, Aic makes available a guide to over 4,000 places informed about celiac disease and the gluten-free diet: these places are however indicated by clear window stickers attached to the windows. “If it is not possible to go to a place in the guide – clarifies Aic – it is advisable to always inform the staff of one’s diet and which ingredients it is necessary to avoid, always ask for the ingredients of the dishes and, in case of doubt, avoid consuming them. It is It is always possible to answer the curiosities of restaurateurs on the rules of preparing gluten-free dishes and remember that Aic is available to offer training and information to anyone who wants to join the Afc programme”.

Have lunch under an umbrella or on an excursion. “If you opt to bring lunch from home, it is important to remember that a sandwich can be a simple, comfortable, complete and balanced meal to compose. – continues the Aic – The ingredients with which you decide to fill it make the difference: some grilled vegetables and a light omelette are an excellent solution able to offer a balanced amount of carbohydrates and proteins, vegetables and a lower quantity of salt than a filling with cheeses and salami.A little fresh fruit is the perfect conclusion of the meal”

“Do not skip lunch, and do not eat just an ice cream or a portion of fruit – if you read in the guide – It is a common mistake: it often happens that we fall into temptation because the heat and the sun can give the sensation of feeling less hunger, but hunger returns, indeed even more, in the evening and eating inadequately at lunch means that in the evening we tend to eat more than necessary.It is thought that an ice cream is a fair compromise in order not to take on many calories and indulge a delicious lunch: in reality it’s not like that, a meal based on ice cream alone is rich in simple fats and sugars that you risk not filling up. The advice is to treat yourself to an ice cream after the meal or as an afternoon snack”.

So ice cream yes, but safely. “A person with celiac disease must always remember that not only the cone must be gluten-free, but also the flavors of the ice cream. Ice cream is made from permitted foods, such as milk, natural yoghurt, sugar and eggs; but also from ingredients considered at risk because processed products, such as semi-finished products, ready bases, neutrals, toppings and decorations.The ice cream parlors – warns the guide – in addition to a correct supply of ingredients, must follow special procedures to avoid the risk of gluten contamination during preparation and service. if you choose a packaged ice cream, it is advisable to check for the presence of the gluten-free claim on the label or the crossed-out spiga brand”.

Hydrate yourself, but do it with water. “Sweetened drinks, including fruit juices, are not a correct choice from a nutritional point of view, even if they give the sensation of introducing liquids anyway and of having extra energy perhaps on a particularly hot day. These drinks bring a lot of calories, an aspect that can negatively affect weight, and their consumption is associated with an incorrect eating habit and can have a negative impact on health”, concludes the guide.