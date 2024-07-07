Juarez City.- Citywide Community Centers are preparing to kick off Summer Camp tomorrow at nine locations across the city.

Jesús Manuel García Reyes, director of the Community Centers, reported that the activities will take place from July 8 to 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The camp is aimed at children aged 7 to 13, with a contribution of 50 pesos for workshop materials.

The locations include La Montada, Francisco I. Madero, San Antonio, Chapultepec Farms, Bertha Chiu, Francisco Villarreal, National Lands, Kilometer 20 and Palo Chino.

The Municipal System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF), the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) and the Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (IPACULT) collaborate.

García Reyes highlighted the importance of these spaces for the physical and mental development of children, with recreational, sporting and cultural activities.

The Municipal Government invited the community to actively participate in the educational and recreational enrichment offered by the Community Centers of Ciudad Juárez.

For more information about registration and activities, you can call 656 737 0710, or go to the General Directorate of Community Centers at Av. Adolfo López Mateos 250, Colonia Monumental.