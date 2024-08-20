Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) recently organized a summer camp for high school students to develop their entrepreneurial skills through a virtual hands-on experience. The camp included a simulation of setting up a coffee shop, developed by Sims Institute, an educational technology company, giving students aged 15-17 a unique opportunity to explore the world of entrepreneurship. The college hosted Chef Mariam Al Mansoori, founder of Montauk Boutique Café, as a guest of honor and an inspiring Emirati entrepreneur, who praised the students’ enthusiasm and creativity.

“It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm and potential of these young students. The way they approached the simulation underscores the value of learning through hands-on experience,” she said. The camp activities began with participants being divided into teams, where they selected virtual locations for their stores and made crucial strategic decisions in the first phase of the simulation, titled “Start-up”. In the second phase, “Brand Building”, students focused on developing their businesses. They also worked on designing logos and preparing marketing posters by hand, which helped them enhance their creative skills in branding and marketing.

Dr. Valerie Lindsay, Acting Dean of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, praised the students’ engagement and confidence, noting: “This group of brilliant students was impressive. Their level of engagement, confidence and desire to learn indicate that we have a generation with strong emerging leadership skills.”

The day concluded with the winning team, Comfort Coffee, being selected based on the highest profit achieved during the simulation. Hamad Issa Al Hosani, a student from the team, commented: “The simulation was a huge challenge but also very rewarding. We learned a lot about business in just one day and it was inspiring to have the guidance of Chef Mariam Al Mansouri.”

“At Abu Dhabi School of Management, we don’t just focus on teaching skills, we ensure that students use these skills in real or simulated work environments. Learning through practice is a core focus of our education,” said Dr. Constance Van Horn, Associate Dean of the Undergraduate Programme at the College.

Student Malak Khaldoun from the Drip Café team expressed her appreciation for the event and said: “I learned a lot from the faculty at the Abu Dhabi School of Management and from Chef Mariam Al Mansouri, whose journey as a local entrepreneur is a true inspiration. It was an inspiring experience of what can be achieved with the right skills and knowledge.”

The Abu Dhabi School of Management Business Camp provided a living example of the institution’s commitment to developing future business leaders, through innovative learning experiences that focus on practical skills.