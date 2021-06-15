The italian tourism start receiving good news, also from foreigners, after 15 months of closures and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the estimates of a Demoskopika investigation carried out for the municipality of Siena, they will be more than 25 million overnight stays (+ 15.3% compared to 2020) and 12.3 million arrivals to Italy between June and September, from France, Germany, Great Britain, Spain and the United States.

In particular, slightly more than 7.2 million tourists opt for the “traditional” receptive offer – linked to the hotel and non-hotel sector, with an estimated increase of 29.2%.

More than half of the foreigners from these five countries, indeed, have already decided to go on vacation, and 5% choose Italy.

Aerial view of Tirrenia beach in Tuscany. The beach is the most popular destination for tourists. Photo ANSA / FABIO MUZZI

“After the ‘annus horribilis’ of 2020, the increase of almost 30% in foreign arrivals -said the Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, to ANSA- is a positive data. Although it should be noted that the increase of 15% of the presences denotes a contraction of the vacation period attributable to the economic crisis that affected the income of all tourists “.

“The sample examined covers 50% of the traditional flow of travelers to Italy -France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, United States- but we expect that the remaining 50% will rise again by percentages once some technical procedures for arrivals have been clarified” .

Art, mountains and sea

Sea, mountains and cities of art are at the top of the travelers’ diary: about half of those interviewed choose the sea (48.4%) or exotic destinations (3.9%); although also the mountains (15.1%), the “cities of art, culture and towns” (12.3%) and the trilogy “countryside, rural tourism” (8%) also rank well.



Tourists visit the Colosseum in Rome. The Government is progressively reducing restrictive measures against the coronavirus. EFE / Riccardo Antimiani

Regarding the distribution of visitors, five are the regions preferred so far by foreigners: Trentino Alto Adige, Tuscany, Sicily, Puglia and Lombardy.

On the opposite side, finally a more than significant 44.6% have already given up their vacations. For various reasons, firstly due to fear of traveling (17.7%), followed by financial impossibility (14.6%) or having already resigned, in addition to the health emergency (12.2%).

As for the “identikit” of the foreign tourist who will travel to Italy, according to the research, it is an employee or executive, between 36 and 64 years old, with a medium-high degree, preferably a university graduate.



A gondola with tourists in Venice. Photo ANSA / ANDREA MEROLA

Opt for a week-long vacation, as a couple or as a family, better if it is to the sea in August, without neglecting mountains or cities of art.

For sleeping, more than half prefer “hotel or tourist town” (44%), even if another equally relevant 35.8%, due to the changes in tourism consumption due to the pandemic, are looking for a House for rent (19.3%) or a “family home” (9.2%). Or, finally, they are invited by “relatives and friends” (7.3%).

“Our estimates of revenues to Italy confirm the growing trend for summer, already surveyed in recent days on domestic demand, also for foreign tourists, both in terms of arrivals and presences “, said the president of Demoskopika, Raffaele Rio.



Italy relaxed its quarantine for travelers seeking to boost summer tourism.

“You look at Italy,” he added, “with renewed interest as a tourist destination, but at the same time it is intended that tourism consumption choices are accompanied by greater clarity in security protocols.

Finally – he concluded – it would be beneficial to promote the General States of Italian tourism for next October, with the aim of launching a more incisive and improved programming for the next biennium.

