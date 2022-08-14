If in the successful ‘The boy in the last row’ Onjali Q. Raúf focused attention on the drama of refugee children, in her latest work published in Spain, ‘The lion on the door’, the author uses Leo, Sangeeta and Olivia, three British children of Asian and African descent, to create a gripping, funny and emotional story set against racism. A story that, based on a school trip made by the unforgettable protagonists to Rochester Cathedral, serves to pay tribute to all the anonymous heroes —and hidden by history— from Asia and Africa who fought in World War II against the Nazism and, in turn, to claim the difference and origins that make us special.