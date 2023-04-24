Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, announced that the summer season begins on Wednesday, corresponding to June 21, 2023 astronomically in the Emirates, with high temperatures reaching their peak, and these degrees differ in different regions in the country.





Al-Jarwan explained astronomically, the summer begins with the sun reaching its northernmost position on June 21 or 22, as it perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer, and extends until its next return towards perpendicular to the equator on November 23. Pointing out that the people of Al-Anwa consider summer from the rising of the Rasha star on April 29 to the rising of Al-Sarfa on October 3, and the heat from the rising of the Thuraya on June 7 to the rising of Suhail on August 24.





According to astronomical calculations, the summer season begins on Wednesday, corresponding to June 21, 2023, and continues for three months, ending on Saturday, corresponding to September 23, 2023, in the northern hemisphere. The southern astronomical summer occurs approximately from November 7 to February 7, with the summer solstice on December 21. It is worth mentioning that the summer solstice period begins scientifically and astronomically in the northern hemisphere on June 21 and 22 of each year.