Ehe “Trumpet player in the village” – who is actually a tuba player – has by far the highest rating at Grisebach’s summer auctions in Berlin: Lyonel Feininger’s picture from 1915, dominated by almost shrill yellow and green tones, shows a musician surrounded by other figures whose overly slim figures Limbs and bizarre movements are reminiscent of Feininger’s time as a caricaturist. The painting, which has been exhibited many times, came from the artist’s estate and was owned by the family; now it is estimated at two to three million euros.

Classical modernism also occupies the following top ranks of the evening auction “Selected Works”. August Macke’s 1913 painting of a man on a bench in the midst of lush park vegetation is between 900,000 and 1.2 million euros, and Franz Marc’s tempera of a “blue cow” grazing on a geometrically structured background is said to fetch between 700,000 and 900,000 euros. In 1922, Max Pechstein painted “Sunspots” on the water in front of anchored fishing boats on a summer evening on the Pomeranian Baltic Sea coast (estimate 400,000 to 600,000 euros). In contrast, Theo van Doesburg’s gouache “Étude pour une contre-composition” (60,000/80,000) represents an abstract, suprematist approach of the same period.



Franz Marc, “Blue Cow”, 1913/14, tempera on paper, 16.2 by 15.6 centimeters, estimate 700,000 to 900,000 euros

:



Image: Grisebach



Max Beckmann, to whom Grisebach owes the German auction record of 20 million euros last year for his “Self-Portrait Yellow-Rose” last year, was often drawn from exile in Amsterdam to the beaches of the North Sea. It was probably there that he also found inspiration for the painting “Hammock” in 1942. The pictorial space is dominated by a woman bathing bare-breasted in the sun; behind her and an umbrella one can sense a man in a deck chair, which contributes to the monumental effect of the figures on the small picture format (300,000/400,000). Four decades earlier, Lovis Corinth painted Mask in White Dress. It stages his future wife Charlotte Berend, who leans towards the viewer laughing behind the black mask (250,000/350,000).



Philipp Otto Runge, “Poppy”, silhouette, 25 by 9.8 centimeters, estimate 25,000 to 35,000 euros

:



Image: Grisebach



Filigree elegance prevails in the range of three-dimensional works thanks to Norbert Kricke’s “Kleinem Lütticher” from 1952 made of steel wire (40,000/60,000). The white “Pyramid” by conceptual artist Sol Lewitt, which is made of open, airy cubes, also lacks heaviness (200,000/300,000). On the other hand, a series of twelve of Günther Förg’s coveted lead pictures, each panel painted monochrome in a different color, is of great importance, the whole estimated at 300,000 to 400,000 euros. As with Feininger, Sigmar Polke occasionally uses humor and mockery: A man in a fish costume approaching a voluptuous lady and other quotes from cartoons and picture books populate a large work on paper from 1992 (120,000/ 180,000).



Hermann Max Pechstein, “Sunspots”, 1922, oil on canvas, 100 by 80.5 centimeters, estimate 400,000 to 600,000 euros

:



Image: Grisebach



The auction house unearths a treasure from the 19th century with parts of the family estate of the artist brothers Erwin and Otto Speckter. Through their father, a co-founder of the first lithographic institute in Hamburg, the two came into contact with the work of Philipp Otto Runge early on, which is also reflected in their oeuvres: there are numerous sheets of the two personalities of North German Romanticism, small sketches as well as worked-out drafts . Erwin Speckter’s tondo “Fauenfamilie” is a preparatory work for the painting of the patrician villa Abendroth; Otto Speckter did an enchanting watercolor painting of three flying swallows. These living testimonies to the “Hamburg School” are enriched by works by Carl Julius Milde, Hermann Kaufmann, Jakob Gensler and Louis Asher.



Stephan Balkenhol, “Three Men”, 2002, wood, painted, 170 centimeters high, estimate 60,000 to 80,000 euros

:



Image: Grisebach



It is worth investing significantly more in the main attractions of the Speckter suite than for these lots, which are usually valued in the lower four-digit range: “Lily of the valley”, “Tulip”, “Nasturtium” and “Poppy”, a total of 14 floral silhouettes designed by Philipp Otto Runge white laid paper, are each estimated at between 20,000 and 35,000 euros. Can the magnificent group stay together? With Wilhelm von Schadow, Jakob Philipp Hackert and Friedrich Olivier, other great draftsmen are present. Adolph Menzel is not missing either, in 1844 he portrayed Sophiechen, the fourteen-year-old daughter of his friend Wilhelm Puhlmann, ladylike in a strapless dress (15,000/20,000). For once, Daniel Chodwiecki does not appear as a graphic artist, but is the portrayed person in Anton Graff’s oil portrait, smiling and holding his glasses in his hands. Graff also sat as a model for the artist’s wife Jeanne (100,000/150,000 for both pictures).







There is a large selection of romantic landscape studies, while pre-impressionistic plein-air painting shines parallel to this, led by Camille Corot’s “Vachère de Ribagnac” under silvery willow trees (150,000/200,000). In total, Grisebach is putting 552 works of art up for auction in Berlin on June 1 and 2, with an average estimated value of 19.9 million euros.