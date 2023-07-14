The appointments continue Summer at MAXXI: starting Tuesday 18 Julyscheduled for three evenings dedicated to books in the company of as many exceptional and highly prestigious authors: Chiara Francini and Giovanni Grasso And Dacia Maraini.

It begins Tuesday 18 July at 21 with the verve and irreverent irony of Clare Francini and its Strong and Clear (Rizzoli). Actress and writer, Francini indulges in an enthralling autobiographical confession. Il di lei is the bildungsroman of a provincial girl who, imbued with dreams, throws herself into life to put them into action without sparing herself, with effort and stubbornness. At the same time, it is an illuminating and profound reflection on various topics, from the tyranny of money that governs the lives of many to the complexity of being a woman. In dialogue with the author, the film historian Andrea Minuz (Piazza del MAXXI, 9 pm, free admission subject to availability).

Wednesday 19th July at 19the Sala Carlo Scarpa hosts John Grasso, journalist and writer, adviser to the President of the Republic for press and communication, presenting his new novel Lieutenant Giardina’s secret (Rizzoli).

The book, which is at the same time a thriller, a love story and a historical novel on the senselessness of war, consists of a multi-layered narrative plot, in a continuous cross-reference between the present of our days and the events of the First World War World. At the center, two restless souls in search of the truth: the journalist Marco and the architect Luce who investigate the mysterious death of her great-grandfather.

Intervene with the author Mirella Serrijournalist and essayist, together with the actors Elena Radonicich And Massimo Poggio, who lend their voices to the protagonists of the book. Introduces Alessandro GiuliPresident of the MAXXI Foundation.



In the end, Thursday 20 July 2023 at 19.00 appointment with Dacia Marainiwhich he presents at MAXXI, in conversation with the writer Paul DiPaolo, In the name of Hypatia. Reflections on female destiny (Solferino): a collection of letters, stories, tales and articles written over the years by Maraini herself.

The result is a veritable manifesto, a passionate denunciation that recounts the slavery that survives and the walls still to be torn down, the freedoms denied and the necessary rebellion.

The astronomer Hypatia, who lived in Alexandria in Egypt in the fifth century AD, theorized that the Earth was not the center of the universe and, for this reason, she was persecuted and killed.

“Today, almost two thousand years later there are still women who suffer like her for the simple reason that they thought for themselves, that they wanted to study, investigate and oppose totalitarianism”. Abused or threatened women, who often denounced but were not believed. Contemporary women fighting for their rights around the world.

Maraini – who in his novels many times gave birth to unforgettable literary protagonists – now gives voice to the unnamed women of every country in the fight for dignity and launches an appeal against all stereotypes and violence.

Readings of the actress Cecilia Zingaro. Introduces Alessandro GiuliPresident of the MAXXI Foundation.