With a history of more than 20 years in our municipality, this 2023 again the La Oruga Training Centers will light up with the hundreds of smiles from those attending “summer workshops”. The summer offer for this period of school recess brings with it educational and academic projects; arts and sports to benefit children from 5 to 11 years of age.

On the one hand, the academic and educational projects They are a great option for the start of preschool and first grade of primary school, since at this stage their literacy begins and their entry into the world of reading and writing, vital preparation for the development of their knowledge throughout all your student preparation.

This workshop is taken into account by parents who are looking for an option to support their children in this process, without, of course, neglecting their role as tutors and that of their teachers in the classroom; However, the vacation period with small groups and the special attention to students make School Regularization and Literacy a great choice to boost your little ones.

In the case of areas sporting, artistic and cultural, our Summer Workshops have at the service of the locals courses of Plastic Arts, Painting, Chess, Dance and Karate; which represents the ideal option for the little ones at home to reinforce a special talent or learn from that concern that they have not had the opportunity to explore.

The offer of theSummer in Board of Trustees 2023” will be available at the 3 LA ORUGA Training Centers from Monday, July 3 to Saturday, July 15; with a schedule from 9 in the morning to 12 noon or, from 3 to 6 in the afternoon depending on the workshop and age of the person concerned.

The inscriptions They are available at the 3 La Oruga centers during office hours, where with a child-size photograph of the child to be registered and a copy of the birth certificate/CURP, you will already be counting on a place in the workshop of your choice. The registration recovery fee is only $400, which includes your workshop material and a uniform shirt.

Home families have the great opportunity to live the experience of our Summer Workshops and get the most out of these vacations; which at the same time will serve as a period of regularization and reactivation after the return to the classroom, even after the 2020 pandemic.

We take advantage of this space to thank all the media in our town for their availability to disseminate the Summer Workshops, especially the Newspaper THE MOCHIS DEBATEfor continuing to offer us this space for expression every Saturday, from the early hours of the day.

In the next installment we will have “Induction to High School” and its headquarters: Los Mochis, Villa de Ahome and Higuera de Zaragoza.

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.

By: Jose Luis Gutierrez.

It may interest you: