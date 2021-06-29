THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

For Juan Carlos Ruiz de la Roja, head of Urology at the Santa Cristina Hospital in Madrid and director of the Madrid Urological Institute, the consequences of

bed wetting at night, nocturnal enuresis, «They are terrible, because they are children who habitually urinate every night. This makes

their school performance decreases, they adapt socially badly, they cannot socialize with friends… and their conditioning reaches such a point that many do not leave home, do not go to colonies or summer camps, language courses abroad or do not sleep outside their home, with friends or family, so that they do not know each other your problem”.

According to data from the Spanish Society of Out-of-hospital Pediatrics and Primary Care (Sepeap), enuresis “affects 16% of 5-year-olds, 10% of 6-year-olds, and 7.5% of 10-year-olds. age. When long-term follow-up of enuretic subjects is carried out, spontaneous resolution is observed with an approximate frequency of 15% per year, despite which, after 15 years of age, the problem will still persist in 1-3% of patients. the population”. Therefore,

peeing in bed at night is more frequent than you might imagine.

For Sepeap “it is a possibly underdiagnosed and therefore under-treated disorder.” This lack of detection of the problem causes that, every year, thousands of children and their families face at this time the

difficult decision to go or not to a summer camp, colony, course abroad or similar activity appropriate to the age and season. Enuretic children suffer the consequences throughout the year, but it is in the summer that children and parents suffer it in a special way.

According to a national survey conducted by the Core Research Institute, 17.2% of children with enuresis «

I did not want to sleep away from home, stay over at a friend’s house, go on excursions, etc.” for the shame of making the problem public (2).

If the child continues to wet the bed at ages that are not socially accepted, they should go to the pediatrician or child urologist to find a solution to the problem, because “although the prevalence decreases with age,

the frequency and severity of enuretic episodes increase», So the diagnosis and treatment of the disorder, whether behavioral or pharmacological, must be early.

Downplaying the problem, due to shame or misinformation, prevents the expert from approaching it and entails important consequences in the life of the child and the family. Enuresis, in addition,

it can be a symptom of more serious pathologies: diabetes, urinary tract infections or malformations, urinary tract infections or associated problems, such as constipation.

«To this must be added the

difficulty in detecting these children because his parents, probably enuretic in his childhood, do not know about the existence of medical treatment nor do they associate it with a pediatric problem ». According to experts, enuresis has a solution in a simple and safe way. If after 5 years, a child wets the bed on a regular basis, should be consulted with the pediatrician.