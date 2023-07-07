The heat has exploded and with the high temperatures it also becomes difficult to choose what to eat or do the shopping. Among those who say they have less appetite, those who decide to skip meals and those who give up thinking about their figure immediately after the swimsuit fitting. But you can leave already prepared, as explained by Paolo Bianchini, nutritional and nutraceutical consultant and author of the homonymous method. “Exploiting the biochemistry of foods means being able to eat freely while paying attention to the combinations and the few prohibitions”, observes Bianchini, who warns: “Due to the immunosbalancing action of many beverages, milk, alcohol, soft drinks, juices, freshly squeezed juices, barley coffee and ginseng. A prohibition that also applies to added compounds such as salt, sugar and vinegar. No restrictions – he observes – on condiments and on the choice of cooking and there is only a preference for some proteins, sausages and fresh fruit”.

Summer is the season we wait for to be able to choose from many varieties of fruit and vegetables. “Better to prefer raw or undercooked green leafy vegetables and not fruity ones such as tomatoes, aubergines and peppers. These foods defined as solanaceous are rich in soluble sugars, increase the risk of inflammation and are certainly not as refreshing as you think – continues the expert -. Furthermore, never exceed with fruit and never eat it alone but always accompanied by a protein (for example parmesan or cold cuts)”.

Instead, the nutritionist warns against ‘smooties’, which are very popular in the summer: “Spirits and smoothies that are very fashionable, to the point that for some they become real meal replacements: these drinks deprive the body of essential nutrients, such as proteins and fats.Furthermore – specifies Bianchini – the fruit taken in the form of a smoothie loses its part of fibers and, by releasing the fructose, it becomes even more sugary to the detriment of our physical shape”.

Against the heat and the risk of dehydration, the expert suggests ‘a trick’ to anticipate the urge to drink. “There is a widespread belief that it is necessary to drink large quantities of water every day. I rather believe that it is correct to anticipate the thirst stimulus and drink at least 1.5 liters a day, without forcing yourself into necessarily greater quantities. I find it important to replenish the electrolytes dispersed through perspiration – continues Bianchini – through good hydro-saline hydration in the presence of high temperatures (above 28 degrees) or high humidity. A loss of liquids due to sweat already in terms of 2-3% it is sufficient to reduce physical performance and sometimes even cognitive. Losses of more than 3% can cause collapse or heat stroke. I suggest adding the juice of 2 lemons and 5 grams of coarse salt, in about 1 liter of water”.

According to the ‘Bianchini’ method, “sweating does not rhyme with losing weight”. “It is right to dispel the myth that sweating thanks to the heat and intense sporting activity can produce greater weight loss – he explains – by accelerating the metabolism. In my experience, the optimal condition for this type of goal is the best hormonal control at biochemical in our body, which is obtained thanks to a balanced supply of some nutrients.This does not mean that motor activity is not indicated, because the innumerable benefits are known, but under certain conditions and even at certain ages, it is also good to preserve from a cardiocirculatory overload from excessive efforts, which could only be obtained through a correct diet”.

And again: the solution to ‘cheer yourself up’ is not always that of a supplement, a sachet of sugar or a banana. “Supplements based on potassium and magnesium, remineralizing drinks for sportsmen, or the use of bananas to compensate for these deficits eliminated with perspiration (big false myth) are very fashionable. There are foods very rich in potassium and magnesium ( almonds, parsley for example), which do not have the ‘collateral’ effect of bananas of significantly raising blood sugar and consequently insulin”, recalls Bianchini. Finally, pasta or rice salads, very present on summer tables: better eaten with small tricks. “Pasta or cold rice are not foods that favor our well-being due to the insulin peak they generate and which give us that post-prandial sleepiness. Better to choose meat, fish or eggs with abundant vegetables. However, if you can’t do without these carbohydrates, don’t forget to balance the cereal or pasta with tuna, cooked ham, eggs, frankfurters, diced speck and some fat such as olives, avocado, aged cheese”.