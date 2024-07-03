The season has begun, and Crunchyroll wants you to fully enjoy all the premieres that will arrive on its platform over the next few months. From new releases to the return of some beloved productions, July and August are positioned as spaces that fans cannot afford to ignore.

From now on, animes such as My Wife Has No Emotionand In the next few days we will see the premieres of The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. Here’s the Crunchyroll release schedule:

Now available

My Wife Has No Emotion (Tezuka Productions)

“Takuma isn’t the most fun-loving guy. He’s clumsy, single, and does nothing but go to work and come home. Tired of doing chores, he buys a robot named Mina. She’s a great cook and cleaner, and the two get to know each other better over time. Soon, Takuma begins to fall for Mina. But can a robot love him back?”

July 4th

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells (Seven Arcs)

“Touka has always been an underdog at school, and when he’s summoned to another world with his classmates, that still doesn’t change! They all gain higher-ranked abilities, except for Touka, who is deemed a failure by the goddess Vicius and thrown into some ancient ruins. It turns out his lower-ranked abilities aren’t so useless after all. Now he seeks revenge on the goddess, and his true nature is revealed.”

Red Cat Ramen (E&H production)

“Welcome to Ramen Akaneko, a restaurant staffed solely by cats. Until a human named Tamako Yashiro comes to a job interview. Curiously, her openness in saying that she likes dogs lands her the job. This is a beautiful story of human-feline relationships, woven through the many customers who visit Ramen Akaneko. Get ready for an extra helping of endearing moments that warm the body and soul.”

July 5th

Cardfight Vanguard Divinez Season 2 (Kinema citrus, Gift-o’-Animation, and STUDIO JEMI)

“Akina Myodo returns for more card battles in the latest season of Cardfight Vanguard Divinez!”

July 6th

The Elusive Samurai (CloverWorks)

“A young samurai must learn new ways of survival while recovering from a historic family betrayal!”

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PAWorks)

“In the ancient land of Yanato, there are two realms: the Upper Realm, where the gods live, and the Lower Realm, where humans live. Princess Sakuna was the daughter of the god of war and the goddess of harvest, but she led a lazy life. One day, she is banished to Hinoe Island, the Island of Demons. Trapped in a barren land, Sakuna sets out to kill demons and grow rice. Thus begins her new adventure.”

Nobody’s Way Up to an Exploration Hero (GEKKOU)

“Meet Kaito Takagi, your typical low-key high school student. He spends his days exploring dungeons in Japan, hunting slimes to make some extra money. Takagi secretly admires his childhood friend who is the typical popular girl in class. One day, a rare golden slime appears, and after defeating it, Kaito finds a valuable item: a card that can summon mythical beings! He decides to use it and summons a stunning warrior maiden. Now, Kaito has the chance to rise above his ordinary life as an explorer. Get ready for a modern fantasy story full of battles.”

Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start with Magical Tools (Typhoon Graphics and Imagica Infos)

“After a busy life in Japan, Dahlia is reborn as a magician in a new world, but her afterlife takes an unexpected turn. About to be married, betrayed, orphaned, and with a honeymoon on the horizon, big plot twist! Watch as Dahlia transforms her heartbreak into a shining magic wand and declares her independence. Dahlia is the sorceress of her own destiny, and in this story, the true magic is self-discovery.”

July 7th

My Deer Friend Nokotan (WIT Studio)

“Koshi Torako is a high school student. One day she feels something cold hitting her in the face. When she looks up she sees Shikanoko, a girl with horns tangled in power lines. Torako decides to help Shikanoko and this triggers changes in both of their lives. Thus begins the story of a girl (once a delinquent) and another (a deer?), in this adventure of girl meets deer.”

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (JCSTAFF)

“Fairy Tail is a land of magicians known as the strongest guild in the kingdom of Fiore. Its strongest group – consisting of Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Gray, Erza, Wendy, and Carla – is preparing to undertake the legendary “100-Year Quest,” a mission with greater difficulty than the S-class missions.”

July 9th

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies (BONES)

“It’s love at first sight for these two enemies from completely different backgrounds.”

July 14

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 13 (ILCA)

“Every week at dusk, a man in a yellow mask arrives at a nearby playground. Children gather at his feet to listen and learn from the mysterious storyteller. Each story is darker and more sinister than the last. The stories, inspired by traditional paper dramas, weave together myths, urban legends, and rumors from Japan’s long history of horror tales.”

August 7th

True Beauty (Studio N)

“Jugyeong, judged by her looks, decides to transform herself with makeup. She enters a new school where there is a contest for the Goddess of True Beauty, and the prize is the chance to be hired by entertainment agencies. Jugyeong instantly becomes one of the top candidates. But her new identity is at stake when Suho Lee, the school’s handsome boy, accidentally sees her au natural face. Will her elite status be short-lived? The dub includes Spanish.”

Remember, All of this will be available on Crunchyroll throughout July and August. Similarly, some of these productions will be dubbed into Latin Spanish, while others will receive it eventually. In related topics, they confirm a trilogy of films Demon Slayer. Likewise, author of My Hero Academia share a message for the end of the manga.

Author’s Note:

This is an interesting selection. Maybe the big names aren’t present here, but there is still quality, and some new ideas that everyone should try. Fortunately, there will always be One Piece If these productions are not entirely to your liking.

Via: Official statement.