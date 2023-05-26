Summer | A new ferry route opened to Helsinki, which runs through the construction site

On the ferry, you can visit several Helsinki islands with one ticket.

in Helsinki a new ferry route opened on Monday, which allows you to see the Kruunusilto site from a close distance. The ferry practically runs through the construction site.

The FRS Finland company operates a route three times a day from Kalasatama Pier via Vallisaari, Suomenlinna’s Tykistönlahti and Lonna back to Kalasatama. Water buses also run from Kauppatori to both Vallisaari and via Lonna to Suomenlinna.

With a route ticket, you can move between the islands during the day. It is not an actual cruise, but the ship operates in scheduled traffic.

in Vallisaari opens up in June, the popular art event Helsinki Biennale.

Today other new maritime routes have also opened in the summer.

At the beginning of May, Kruunuvuorenranta’s new year-round ferry connection to Katajanokka Meritullintori became very popular.

Water bus lines also run this summer to Pihlajasaari and Mustasaari, among others.