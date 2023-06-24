Genoa – Postal Police and Airbnb alongside consumers for a holiday without surprises.

More and more people are choosing to organize their trips independently, a trend that has attracted the attention of bad guys, increasing the risk of running into scam attempts. For this reason, the Postal Police and the Airbnb portal have launched a campaign to help less experienced people recognize and stay away from the most widespread scam attempts, identifying the most common profiles of scammers and the advice to unmask them.

Postal Police and Airbnb, advice for a holiday without surprises



So beware of the following announcements:

Overseas owner: according to this scheme, the fake owner has just moved abroad and therefore cannot welcome the tenant in person. The negotiation is conducted remotely and is the prelude to an international transfer request. The attacker, during the negotiation, will immediately begin to ask for documents (which he will then use to build his next false identity), to share no less than 2-3 drafts of the contract, in a crescendo of zeal that will culminate in the need to conclude the deal within 24 hours. All followed by a fake booking page, a fake invoice and disappearance after receiving the deposit.

The computer problem: the host has created an ad on a second-hand or real estate site but as soon as he is asked for further information, even through the official app, he offers to continue the conversation by e-mail or messaging. In subsequent communications, he will send an email in which he will inform that, due to a problem with updating the calendar, the announcement is not visible in the search at that moment (in reality he has removed it) and will provide for convenience the direct link to the announcement on a portal that is actually nothing more than a clone site.

The friend: In this case the host has created (recently, too recently) an ad, without reviews. The proposal is tempting, and we move on to booking. The scammer is friendly, very kind and happy that his home has been chosen, and will even offer a nice discount. As? By canceling the reservation and switching to private negotiation, so as to both save the portal commission. Once the transfer has been cashed, the friendly complicity will give way to a deafening silence.

Tips for not being fooled

Watch out for links shared via email or from other sites

We must be wary of those who offer rentals on social networks, on second-hand classifieds sites or real estate portals and then ask to transfer the negotiation to another portal such as Airbnb. In fact, there is a risk that a link to a fake site will be shared.

Also watch out for emails with the platform logo: they may not necessarily be authentic, and it is always a good idea not to open the attached links, but access the requested service by typing the url directly into the address bar of the browser.

Finally, reservations are only made from the website or app: if the email includes a request for a bank transfer, it is a scam.

Watch out for clone sites

To book from your mobile phone, it is recommended to use the application, downloading it from the official store, and not internet browsing. From your computer, make sure that the pages you consult do not have a suspicious address and paying attention that there is a padlock icon next to the web page address.

No off site negotiation

If communications take place via email or WhatsApp, something does not add up. We must be wary of those who propose to leave the portal to agree privately with the promise of a discount: it is the prelude to a bank transfer request. Furthermore, by leaving the official platform, the user will not be protected by the guarantees of the same. In any case, while remaining in the application chat, always report suspicious behavior to customer service.

Be careful when reading the ad

A well-maintained listing is usually an indication of a host and an equally tidy home. Instead, they should warn: a too competitive price for the week of August, particularly vague descriptions, the total lack of reviews or a user profile created a few days ago.

Airbnb is not a real estate agency

We must be wary of those who say they have commissioned the site to show the house. In fact, the site is only an intermediation portal, equidistant from host and guest. There is no such thing as “Airbnb staff with keys,” like real estate agents.

No bank transfer to pay

If it is proposed to send a deposit, do not trust it: it is contrary to the terms of service of the platform. Payments must be made exclusively by credit card on the site, and in no other way. Airbnb holds the full amount from the card and only forwards it to the host 24 hours after check-in, giving them time to arrive at their destination and verify that the house is exactly as advertised.

Beware of ‘decoy’ accommodations

Once at the destination, the user is asked to change accommodation, obviously not up to the one booked, using as an excuse a sudden problem that arose in the original apartment, which made it temporarily unusable. The best thing is to document everything and contact the platform right away for a full refund.

The testimonial of the campaign is Marco Camisani Calzolari.

“Attempts to scam Airbnb are extremely rare due in part to our choice to hold host payments until after check-in. Furthermore, by communicating only through the platform, guests are protected along the entire journey. The collaboration with the Postal Police is a further initiative designed for the less experienced who are measuring themselves for the first time with online purchases: very few tricks are enough to book their holidays in complete safety”, explained Giacomo Trovato, Country Manager of Airbnb Italy.