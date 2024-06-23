Here are the most effective sunscreens with SPF 30 (according to the Altroconsumo ranking)

L’summer 2024 has officially begun: the season for swimming in the sea, walking in the mountains or trips out of town to the lake and hills has arrived. Trips in which the need to protect one’s skin from the action of UV rays to avoid the risk of sunburn, rashes, sunspots and the onset of more serious problems – such as melanomas – is a priority for everyone. But which sunscreen to choose? What is a good product that ensures protection, but at the same time a valid quality-price ratio? Given the breadth of the offer of sun creams on the market, Altroconsumo conducted asurvey on the sun filters most chosen by Italians.



The test, reported by Green Me, focuses on sunscreens with SPF 30, always high protection but not “very high” like that guaranteed by SPF 50. Each of the selected products was subjected to laboratory tests and practical tests, to offer an evaluation that was as complete as possible. here are the evaluation parameters: protective efficacy, measured by a specialized laboratory using the Hybrid Diffuse Reflectance Spectroscopy analysis method; possible presence of controversial and dangerous ingredients such as endocrine disruptors, octocrylene and microplastics; environmental impact, assessed by analyzing composition, packaging and possible presence of substances harmful to marine ecosystems: label: compliance with current legislation and the absence of misleading claims have been verified; practical test involving a panel of consumers in order to evaluate cosmetic characteristics (odor, consistency, spreadability).

Here are the best SPF 30 sunscreens

As is customary at the end of every product survey, Altroconsumo experts choose among the products analyzed the “Better than the test” and the “Best Buy” (i.e. the product with a more advantageous quality-price ratio for the consumer).

In this case, the “Best in Test” sunscreen is NIVEA SUN PROTECT & HYDRATE 30 (Quality: Excellent, Average price: €14.43 per pack). “Best buy”, however, PREP SUN MILK 30 (Quality: Good, Average price: €10.30 per pack). Be careful though, Green Me points out, “in this test the environmental impact was only one of the many parameters considered – and it is not surprising that even products with a terrible INCI and containing controversial ingredients are reported among the best”.