The European Union’s climate monitoring service said on Friday that the world had its hottest summer in the northern hemisphere since records began, amid increasing global warming.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said in a monthly bulletin that the summer in the Northern Hemisphere from June to August this year surpassed last summer to become the hottest on record.

The exceptional heat increases the chances that 2024 will surpass 2023 as the hottest year ever recorded on Earth.

“Over the past three months, the world experienced its hottest June and August, its hottest day on record, and the hottest Northern Hemisphere summer on record,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy administrator of the service.

She added that unless countries urgently cut their emissions that cause global warming, the weather “will become more severe.” Emissions from burning fossil fuels are the main cause of climate change.