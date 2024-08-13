The Italian coasts are polluted, on average, at one point every 76 km. The figure is increasing compared to recent years. The most critical points are the mouths of canals and waterways. Furthermore, 36% of the samples of marine and lake water monitored in 19 regions exceed the legal limits. In the lakes, the points above the limit increased by 10% compared to last year. These are the most alarming data released by Legambiente.

For Legambiente “we need a national plan for the protection of the sea and lakes. At the center of it all is the completion and modernization of purification plants that are also affected by extreme weather events, climate adaptation plans, more marine protected areas by 2030 and a decisive shift towards renewables and offshore wind power by defining the maritime space.”



It’s time to take stock of the sea and lakes of the Peninsula, which in this summer of 2024 are not in good health. Of 394 points sampled between June, July and early August by Goletta Verde and Goletta dei Laghi 2024 of Legambiente in 19 regions, 36% were judged overall to be “over the limit” with 101 points that received the rating of “Heavily polluted” and 39 of “Polluted”. The state of health of the sea is of particular concern, where on average there is one polluted point every 76 km of coast, and where the trend of points over the limit is slowly growing, going from 31% in 2022, to 36% in 2023 up to 37% this year.





River mouths, canals and waterways that flow into the sea or the lake are confirmed as critical points. In fact, 47% of the total withdrawals (185 out of 394) by Golette occurred at river mouths and in 59% of cases the judgement was “over the limit” (109 out of 185). On the other hand, the results of the samples taken in lake and sea waters were better, both in areas with a greater influx of bathers and in proximity to critical points: only 14% of the samples received a negative rating. based on the analysis of the Schooners (30 points out of 208). Also new this year 18 special observers (14 along the coast and 4 in the Maggiore, Orta, Trasimeno and Bolsena lakes) monitored by Goletta Verde and dei Laghi. These are historically critical points where Legambiente, between March and June, repeated on average 3 additional samplings to the official one planned during the passage of the campaigns. Of 45 samples, 32 along the coast and 13 in lakes, 69% showed concentrations above the legal limits even in the months preceding the summer period. Legambiente will evaluate whether there are grounds for filing complaints with the competent authorities and requesting greater monitoring and controls.

Today we present the final balance of the summer campaigns Goletta Verde and Goletta dei Laghi 2024 by Legambiente, which have reached their 38th and 19th editions respectively, both carried out with the main partnerships of Conou, Novamont, and the media partnership of Nuova Ecologia, and with Anev and Renexia as additional partners for Goletta Verde. This summer, the two campaigns monitored the state of health of the Mediterranean and lake basins thanks to over 200 volunteers.





SOS climate crisis

Among the threats to the health status of the quality of sea and lake waters, the acceleration of the climate crisis in 2024 is also worrying: from the never-ending drought emergency that has hit Southern Italy in particular with lakes almost dry, to the increase in extreme weather events (especially the heavy rains that hit Northern Italy) putting the purification plants under stress; from the tropicalization of the Mediterranean Sea, especially the Adriatic, to the invasion of alien species such as the blue crab. In short, a worrying balance sheet for the Golette on which Legambiente believes it is necessary to intervene.

A national plan for sea and lakes

From Rome Legambiente launches its proposal: a national plan for the protection of the sea and lakes that focuses on the modernization and completion of the purification systemthe implementation of climate adaptation plans, more protected areas by 2030 and a decisive shift towards renewables and offshore wind. In particular, on the subject of offshore wind, it is necessary to define the Maritime Spatial Planning (MSP) which serves to better organize the interactions between its uses, to reconcile the demand for development with the protection of marine ecosystems.

«Also this year Goletta Verde and the lakes, together with the special observers, – comments Stefano Ciafani, national president of Legambiente – remind us how rivers and canals that flow into the sea and lakes can be vehicles of pollution due to poor or absent purification. An Achilles heel of our country that has already paid fines for over 142 million euros. This is why today we are launching the proposal for a national plan for sea and lakes based on four pillars to also combat the climate crisis: from the purification system to climate adaptation plans through more protected areas; but it is also essential to invest in renewables and offshore wind power on which Italy is significantly behind with only one active wind farm, that of Taranto, and zero authorized projects among the 87 reported on the VAS-VIA portal of Mase. Few are those admitted to the environmental impact assessment, despite an important potential highlighted by these for a total power of at least 68 GW, but also by the excitement shown with the requests for connection to Terna, which at the end of June, reach 133 for 84 GW of power. Plants that will certainly not all be built, but which highlight the potential of our territories”.





Offshore wind undervalued

The potential of offshore wind energy has been decidedly underestimated by the Meloni Governmentand demonstrated not only through bureaucratic slowness, like all renewable sources, but also by the development target programmed in the new National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan where a target of only 2.1 GW is set for 2030. Without forgetting the numerous regional and local oppositions that develop around these projects, supported by fake news and smear campaigns. Among the regions most involved in the requests we find Puglia, with 37 applications and 26 GW, Sicily, with 35 applications and 23 GW and Sardinia with 29 applications and 13 GW.

“The results of Goletta Verde and the Lakes – adds Andrea Minutolo, scientific director of Legambiente, – are often also affected by the different weather conditions experienced in the summer months of the last two years, in which we went from a condition of drought dominant throughout the central-northern territory of the peninsula, with dry rivers and dried up canals, to a summer like the current one which was instead characterized by frequent and abundant rains that may have caused the purification plants to suffer. Evidence that was seen above all during the Goletta dei laghi where, compared to 2023, this year the overall percentage of points above the legal limit has grown, going from 23% last year to 33% in 2024». Legambiente reminds that to date they weigh Italy faces four infringement procedures for non-compliance with the Waste Water Directive (91/271/EEC); the last one (2017/2181) is still under investigation, the first three have already resulted in a conviction and in particular the first one, dating back to 2004, has led to a pecuniary sanction.

Focus sea and lakes Golette 2024

Of the 265 points sampled by Goletta Verde in 15 coastal regions, 37% were judged to be over the limit. Specifically, 25% of the samples were found to be “Heavily polluted”, while 12% were “Polluted”. 63% were found to be “Within the limit”. River mouths are always a cause for concern. 44% of those analyzed were rated “Heavily polluted,” 16% “Polluted,” and only 40% “Within the limit.” As for lake basins, 39 lakes in 11 regions were monitored by Legambiente’s Goletta dei Laghi 2024. Of the 129 samples taken, 67% of the points were rated “Within the limit,” 28% “Heavily polluted,” and 5% “Polluted.”

Legambiente recalls that the analyses and opinions expressed by Golette do not replace the work of the competent authorities in matters of bathing: in fact, the objectives of Legambiente’s campaigns are different, focused on the issue of poor or absent purification; in most cases, moreover, even the points where water samples are taken are different from those monitored by Arpa and ATS, the former being also in the mouths of rivers or in the stretches of sea or lake in front of them. Legambiente’s results do not therefore express a certificate for the suitability of a stretch of coast for bathing. or lake shore, but they provide a snapshot aimed at uncovering critical issues related to microbiological pollution of the water due to poor or absent purification.

Good news

Among the good news is the release into the sea of ​​the Sipontina sea turtle called Tina in the Gulf of Manfredonia accompanied by Goletta Verde and Paco, one of the dogs of the Tartadog team, the first canine units, conceived as part of the Life Turtlenest project, specialized in the search for sea turtle nests and who met Goletta Verde this summer in Tuscany and Puglia. The success of the educational workshops on board Goletta Verde centered on the Life Delfi, Life Sea.Net, Life Turtlenest and Life Elife projects dedicated to marine biodiversity, sharks, cetaceans and sea turtles.