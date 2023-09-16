The Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) NASA has announced that the summer of 2023 has marked a worrying milestone in global climate history by becoming the warmest summer period since records began in 1880.

According to data provided by the US space agency, The average temperatures in the months of June, July and August exceeded any other previously documented summer by 0.23 degrees Celsius, in addition to being 1.2 degrees Celsius higher than the average for summers between 1951 and 1980. It should be noted that the month of August stood out even more, being 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than its historical average.

This alarming record is the result of what NASA has called “exceptional heat” that significantly affected various regions of the world during the summer of 2023. This climate phenomenon was associated with natural tragedies, including devastating wildfires in Canada and Hawaii, scorching heat waves that hit South America, Japan, Europe and the United States, as well as heavy rains in Italy, Greece, United States and Central Europe.

NASA emphasizes that this increase in temperature during the summer of 2023 is consistent with the long-term trend of global warming, which is mainly attributed to greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activity. In addition, it is mentioned that the natural El Niño phenomena in the Pacific have contributed additional heat to the atmosphere and tend to correlate with the warmest years on record.

NASA has confirmed that the summer of 2023 was the warmest on record since 1880. PHOTO: DEBATE.

Record high temperatures in the world have consequences, warns NASA

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory climate scientist and oceanographer Josh Willis noted that Continued warming and long-lasting marine heat waves have led to this El Niño being a determining factor in the creation of new records Of temperature.

Willis explained that current heat waves are longer, more intense and challenging, and that the atmosphere contains more moisture, which further hinders the human body’s ability to regulate its temperature.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized that the record temperatures recorded in the summer of 2023 have significant real-life consequences, as extreme weather threatens lives and livelihoods globally.

This is mainly attributed to global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions. Photo: Archive.

The data used by NASA for its temperature record comes from surface weather stations and sea temperature measurements. performed by instruments on ships and buoys. Importantly, the analysis focuses on temperature anomalies rather than absolute temperature, allowing one to assess how much the average temperature has deviated compared to the base period of 1951 to 1980.

The scientists, including Josh Willis, They anticipate that the greatest impacts of El Niño will be observed in February, March and April 2024. NASA recalls that this climate phenomenon is linked to the weakening of the trade winds in the east and the movement of warm water from the western Pacific towards the western coast of the Americas.