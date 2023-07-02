For several weeks now, the heat has not let up in Mexico, and this is something that has been clearly reflected in the homes of thousands of families throughout the Mexican Republic, since the air conditioners and fans are lit for a good part of the day.

In this context, it should be borne in mind that perhaps leaving the air conditioning on all night while you sleep is not the best idea in the world, and we’ll tell you why right away.

Despite the fact that it was just over a week ago that the summer in mexicothe truth is that the high temperatures had already been present in the Aztec country for many days.

Thus, there have been many Mexican homes in which, for a while, different refrigeration devices have been used to survive the rise in the thermometer.

And one of the most used cooling devices in Mexico is air conditioning; responsible, in large part, for the receipts of the Federal electricity commission (CFE) come recharged during the summer months, especially.

However, despite the fact that in many states of the Mexican Republic having an air conditioner is essential, many specialists have emphasized that leaving it on all night may not be as beneficial.

And it is that, according to the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgeryup to 20% of the pictures of colds or bronchitic processes that occur during these months are derived from the inappropriate use of air conditioning.

This is due to the fact that a cool environment, such as the one sought to be created with air conditioning, the difference in body temperature increases, so that, in the end, the risks of disease will also increase, this is because, while people sleep, the body temperature decreases, so inhaling cold air can be harmful to the body. respiratory system.

However, the above is not the only danger of sleeping at night with the air on, the following are other risks: