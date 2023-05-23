We are approaching the months dedicated to holidays for millions of Italians. After a year of work here comes the deserved rest. This year, after the pandemic nightmare, the year promises to be really profitable for the tourism sector. Millions of Italians will leave for holidays both in Italy and abroad and millions of foreigners will arrive in our country to discover all its beauties.

Unfortunately, however, those who go on vacation will have to deal with thecost increase. Due to inflation but also to the enormous competition, this year those who have not booked well in advance risk having to pay a very high amount.

Starting from you fly which have reached truly exorbitant costs for the most popular tourist destinations such as Spain or Greece. Then there is obviously the accommodation and culinary question. Eating in restaurants alone is estimated to lead to an increase in overall costs of 2 billion euros.

The investigation of Federconsumatori And Codacons really takes your breath away. Booking at hotels and hotels will lead to an increase in costs from 15% to 43%. According to research, a family of two adults and two children could spend around 5,684 euros for just one week to be spent in the hotel with full board.

This is for seaside resorts. For the mountain the increases do not differ much. A high-altitude holiday with accommodation and excursions will face the same price increase. while for cruises the increase is estimated at +21% over last year.

As for transport, it seems that the most convenient means is the car. In fact, we will face a drop in the cost of petrol and for this reason traveling by car may be cheaper than by plane, train or ship. According to the surveys of Federconsumatori the gas it will cost 9% less than in 2022the trains will have a +10% while the trains will also be able to reach a +46.6%.