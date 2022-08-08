The square of Business Italians with guests of the caliber of Salvini, Meloni and Conte turns on the political summer of Ceglie Messapica

It happened suddenly. Until yesterday they were all in Costa Smeralda between Porto Cervo and the boats docked at the Cala di Volpedesigner clothes and pyrotechnic aperitifs.

For some years now, however, the so-called belmondo has moved to Pugliaespecially in the perimeter that goes from Chapter at the Itria valley, Ostuni And Ceglierelaunched by southern Cernobbio, The square of the director of Italian business Angelo Maria Perrino that also this summer at the end of August will be the focal point of the electoral campaign with the presence of the three big names: Matteo Salvini, Giorgia Meloni and Giuseppe Conte.

From Monica Setta to Damiano dei Maneskin, VIPs are crazy about Puglia

But the Apulia felix – so it was renamed in the intellectual and chic cenacles – it is all condensed into dinners, parties and parties with a strictly limited number. Luxurious and armored events such as the birthday of the presenter of One morning in family Monica Setta which blew out its 58 candles on the evening of 5 August at the Peschiera di Monopoli. But there were also dinners of Damiano dei Maneskin in Savelletri and the weekend reserved for Riccardo Cocciante in the new Scalone farm in Ostuni.





And it doesn’t stop there because more well-known names are on the way in the next few days. From Luca Argentero expected in Salento with his wife and daughter (he has not yet confirmed) a Gianluca Vecchi And Vasco Rossi who choose the sea of ​​Taranto. And among the most silent and prestigious presences that of Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, who was the guest of an armored dinner in rosamarina organized by the great Carlo Sgarbi patron of the Selva Pheasant in Fasano.

Puglia, Monica Setta’s glamorous party

For Monica Setta, aperitif with sea view on the notes of the saxophone Mimmo Gassi and then a pied en l’eau dinner based on caviar, raw fish and champagne. The dinner was signed by the star chef Vincenzo Montanari. After the last plate of fruits and flowers, everyone on the beach for the private concert of Franco Simone.

THE video of the evening posted by the journalist on her Instagram profile count about 40 thousand views and are about to go viral. Simonethe poet with the guitar famous in the 70s with love songs of the caliber of Repiro and landscape, also sang for the birthday girl cover by Mina.

WATCH THE VIDEOS

But to brighten the party of Monica which returns to Rai 1 on 17 September with Uno Mattina in famiglia together with Tiberio Timperi And Ingrid Muccitelli (on October 4 instead she will be alone at the helm of the new edition of Generation z on rai 2 while from September 5 she starts again with the daily political broadcast on Isoradio rai) there was also – much appreciated by the guests – the violinist Laura Calcagno who performed a classical repertoire of Ennio Morricone.

On the tables triumphs of peonies and 2500 white and pink roses composed by the master Michele Zaurino. After the cake, ice cream cart, passito, chocolate and coffee by the sea (event curated by Serena Lobbene, the wedding planner who set up the Ostuni wedding of the Inter champion stefano sensi as well as the billionaire receptions of emirs between Savelletri and Ostuni).

Among the guests the director and founder of Business Italians Angelo Maria Perrino with his companion Giusi Urgesi in a long cyclamen color, the president of the Budget Commission of the Puglia Region Fabiano Amatithe general manager of the Apulian aqueduct Francesca Portincasathe former mayor of molfetta Paola Natalicchiothe editor of news Norba Vincenzo Magistàentrepreneurs Nino De Donno owner of the new luxurious Masseria Ogliastro in Gallipoli and Tranese Giuseppe Pierro patron of Ad majora as well as the vice president of Confindustria turismo lecce Fernando Nazaro.

He slept at Masseria Scalone last weekend Riccardo Cocciante who tasted Apulian foods and enjoyed the absolute peace of the splendid Ostuni resort. Masseria San Giovanni passed on judge Gratteri and the reporter Savino Zaba guests then together with Angelo Maria Perrino and Giusi Urgesi of an exclusive dinner at Lido Pettolecchia of the very rich banker René de Picciotto.

In Rosamaria, one of the most beautiful and very private dinners was the one organized for Eni’s CEO Claudio Descalzi. Only shellfish, lobster and champagne for the top manager. Exquisite dinner by Carlo Sgarbi who successfully manages the restaurant of Lido Pettolecchia, a destination for VIPs.

