The new normal imposed by the coronavirus pandemic is here to stay for a while and the summer holidays are marked by protocols, chinstraps and alcohol gel.

At a time like this, the summer season, when many are still planning a getaway, it is important to check the formalities It must be done before traveling to circulate and enter the chosen destination (and also to return).

Like the conditions may vary from day to day for the coronavirus, it is necessary to constantly check. The epidemiological situation of each place inside and outside Argentina opens and closes borders, and also adds or reduces requirements to enter.

One country, many criteria

Travel within Argentina requires planning. Once the destination is chosen, what are the Entry requirements?

There are provinces that require a lodging reservation, social work with coverage in the area or health insurance, and the Summer Certificate. Registrations are also usually requested in provincial apps or websites.

The recommendation is to consult both the municipality and the chosen province, as well as the website of the Ministry of Tourism with information on summer holidays: www.argentina.gob.ar/verano.

Argentine destinations

Atlantic Coast / Province of Buenos Aires. The basic requirement to enter is to have the Summer Certificate in which personal data, time and place of stay and means of transport are recorded. One is processed for the entire family group traveling together.

Some destinations also ask for an affidavit. This is the case of Pinamar (https://www.pinamar.gob.ar/ingresoapinamar).

Cordova. To enter you must complete the Summer Certificate.

Santa Fe. The Summer Certificate is requested and to have a reservation of “an authorized tourist service or accommodation”. Also, register in the app: https://www.santafe.gob.ar/ms/covid19/aplicacion-movil-covid-19-provincia-de-santa-fe/

Land of Fire. To enter, a Summer Certificate is requested, travel assistance insurance with coverage of contingencies related to COVID-19 or social work with coverage that reaches the province. It is also requested to have a reservation of tourist accommodation enabled.

Santa Cruz. Social work or medical insurance that has coverage against the coronavirus, national and provincial circulation permit and sworn statement for circulation and permanence (circulacion.santacruz.gob.ar/). Also reservation of accommodation.

Some destinations ask for a negative coronavirus test: Los Antiguos, Río Turbio, 3 lakes,

The destinations of Piedra Buena, Puerto Santa Cruz, Gobernador Gregores and November 28 are not open to tourism at the moment.

Chubut. Summer Certificate, have social work with coverage in the province of Chubut or COVID travel insurance and reservation of tourist accommodation or data of the Chubut resident with whom you will stay.

To enter the Peninsula Valdés Protected Natural Area, an area highly visited by tourists, it is mandatory to make a prior entry reservation or have a tourist service reservation.

If you enter on your own: https://peninsulavaldes.org.ar, 48 hours in advance.

For those who have a contracted service (accommodation, wildlife watching, kayaking, mountain biking, tourist stays, etc.), the provider carries out the entry process.

Black river. Request a tourism permit in the CirculaciónRN app (https://circulacionrn.rionegro.gov.ar) up to 72 hours before the trip. Also, 24 hours before, complete the affidavit of health.

Neuquén. Summer Certificate, proof of reservation of qualified accommodation or data of relatives or residents of the destination. For people over 60 years of age or risk groups, COVID travel insurance (it must include accommodation and food for 14 days, medical care and travel expenses to the city of origin for both the patient and their close contacts).

Villa la Angostura also requests to complete a form at www.villalaangosturaturismo.gob.ar/ingreso-verano-2021. “After completing the form, you will see a QR code, which we will also send by email, which will be requested at the access checkpoints to speed up your entry and exit. We recommend that you save the email and / or the code on your cell phone “They say on the local website.

The Pampa. If you go on vacation to La Pampa or if you stay at least one night in the province, you have to obtain the provincial permit: https://permisos.lapampa.gob.ar/

For those who need to circulate to reach other provinces: you can go through La Pampa during 24 hours. “They will ask you for the documentation that the destination province requests and prove the trip there,” they indicate.

Mendoza. The Summer Certificate must be processed.

Saint Louis. Summer Certificate.

San Juan. Summer Certificate.

Between rivers. Summer Certificate.

If the destination is the city of Colón, you must complete the form found at http://munivpn.duckdns.org/certicovid/templates/main.php. You also have to pay an Extraordinary Health Security Fee: $ 100 per vehicle or travel unit, for each day of stay.

Currents. Summer Certificate. Negative Covid certificate is requested: it is made when entering the province and for tourists it is free. You must manage a permit / sworn statement on the official website of the Government of Corrientes (https://permisos.corrientes.gob.ar/turismo) where you must indicate the step through which you enter the province (for people over 16 years). Reservation of accommodation or tourist service is requested.

Missions. Tourists arriving in Misiones must undergo a test at one of the land accesses or airports at a cost of 2,000 pesos, but they can also arrive with a negative covid certificate made no more than 48 hours before arrival in the province. Those who arrive with contracted tourist services will not have to pay for the study (the test is required for people over 15 years of age).

On the other hand, Misiones has its Digital Missions application.

The Rioja. Summer Certificate and complete Sworn Statement online. In La Rioja capital, if you arrive by air, a negative swab is requested. In Arauco, the test is also requested for those who are not from the province.

Jump Summer Certificate is required.

Tucumán. Summer Certificate is required. The traveler who arrives by land (private vehicle or by bus) from other provinces that are not from the North (Salta, Jujuy, Santiago del Estero, Catamarca, La Rioja and Tucumán) must complete a Sworn Declaration of the COE Tucumán online (https: //coe.tucuman.gob.ar/) and present a confirmed reservation in an accommodation in the province.

If you do not have a reservation, you must submit a negative PCR study carried out within 72 hours prior to the start of the trip.

Who arrives by air, must complete a Sworn Declaration of the COE Tucumán (https://coe.tucuman.gob.ar/). Upon arrival in the province, medical controls will be carried out on passengers.

Jujuy. Summer Certificate. La Quiaca has restricted circulation: only for essentials.

Catamarca. Summer Certificate. Some localities ask for a provincial certificate, affidavit and test. For example, Antofagasta de la Sierra requires having the Caring application installed, completing an affidavit and sending it to (54–9) 3834594458. PCR or Negative Antigen Test up to 72 hours in advance. The entrance is only with reservation of accommodation. In Belén, the conditions are to have the Caring application installed and an accommodation reservation. PCR or Negative Antigen Test. If they do not have it at the time of entry, they accompany you to the laboratory to take the sample, if the result is negative you can continue the trip. In Fiambalá: in addition to the Cuidar app and an affidavit upon arrival at the destination, negative PCR for tourists and residents 48 hours in advance. In case of not having it, a Negative Antigen Test may be carried out, which will be required from one of every two passengers of vehicles of legal age, at the expense of the passenger. The Summer website lists all the locations that have additional requirements.

Santiago del Estero. Requirements: travelers from the northern provinces (Catamarca, La Rioja, Tucumán, Jujuy and Salta) must complete an online affidavit from the SICOIN system (http://sicoin.gobdamientosde.gob.ar/). In case of not being able to generate the affidavit, it can be completed at the entry points to the province.

Travelers from other parts of the country with a reservation of an authorized tourist accommodation, need personal COVID-19 health insurance (if you do not have social work) and complete an online affidavit from the SICOIN system or download the Take Care app. If you do not have a reservation for tourist accommodation, in addition to the above, you need a negative swab.

Those who arrive by plane without swabbing can do it for free at the airport. In addition, online sworn statement from the SICOIN system or download the Take Care app.

Chaco. To enter, register and manage permissions at https://gobiernodigital.chaco.gob.ar/login. As of February 8, a negative Covid certificate will be requested, made at least 72 hours before entering the province.

Formosa. You must request permission to enter and circulate (https://formosa.gob.ar/coronavirus). A negative test is required (“subject to the disposition of the COVID 19 Emergency Comprehensive Care Council”) and to comply with a 14-day quarantine.

Visits or return to the City of Buenos Aires

National tourists or residents of CABA Returning from a trip of more than 150 km and after at least 4 days abroad, must be tested upon arrival and complete a sworn statement (https://permisos.seguridadciudad.gob.ar/solicitudturismo/).

For those who arrive via Ezeiza or the Dellepiane terminal, the test is done when getting off the bus or plane, without a previous turn. Attention: for those who return by bus, as of 16/2 the no-shift test is performed from 5.30 to 19.30. For arrivals outside these hours, request an appointment.

Those who arrive by car must go through a testing center within 72 hours at any of the enabled testing points. It is necessary to request an appointment online in advance of arrival (maximum 15 days). Reports: turismo.buenosaires.gob. ar / es / Tourist Requirements

The test is carried out for people over 12 years old. To complete the test, it is advisable not to eat, brush your teeth or drink drinks (except water) in the last 3 hours. The cost of the test is covered with social work, prepaid or, if not, by the City Government.