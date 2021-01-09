“On the coast, commercial closings are being considered at one in the morning,” anticipated this Saturday morning the mayor of Pinamar, Martín Yeza, who also assured that the decision that the government finally made regarding the possibility of establishing restrictions on circulation due to the advance of the coronavirus “generated a lot of doubts“

The communal head of Together for Change admitted that “it is undeniable that the health situation is delicate”, but also assured that in his opinion it is also a priority to guarantee the summer season for tourism.

“We must keep an eye on the growth of cases but we must also take care of the trade,” said the mayor of the seaside resort in statements to Sayamos Todo, on CNN Radio. In addition, he warned that “if we prohibit, one of the escape valves may be the increase in secrecy.”

“We are going to do everything possible so that the summer season continues,” emphasized Yeza, who at the same time trusted that “for now it is not a hypothesis to close the season.

Pinamar was in the center of attention on the first day of 2021, when images of an important deployment of police officers at the intersection of Bunge and del Mar avenues, a common meeting point in the city, to prevent crowds and that people hit the beach en masse on New Year’s Eve.

Martín Yeza, mayor of Pinamar, on Valeria del Mar beach. Photo: Fernando Orden / Special Envoy

Later, videos of new police operations with quadricycles were also seen on the sand to disperse groups of young people gathered by the sea without keeping their distance or respecting the most basic points of sanitary protocols, such as the use of chinstraps,

Yeza considered that “there is a media concern to always show the same images on the coast” and pointed out that those that are seen of the city of which he is mayor “are always in the same place.” “And it is very difficult to act without violating constitutional guarantees,” he considered.

An “after beach” party in a Pinamar parador: Mayor Yeza is concerned about clandestine parties and therefore rejects extreme restrictions on trade (Photo: Fernando de la Orden)

Given the repercussions that some agglomerations acquired in public spaces in his city, Yeza raised other risks. “It worries me more that people get together in a house than that they get together on the beach. We do not want there to be clandestine parties and we have already closed more than 30,” he explained.

Regarding the possibility of restricting the circulation between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. that the national government considered until Friday, to finally leave the application of this type of limitation in the provincial authorities, Yeza reiterated that “to close night-time circulation in the province It is not a hypothesis that is being considered now; it would be a kind of siege. ”

In addition, he questioned the Government because, in his opinion, “the decree that was not ultimately a decree generated a lot of doubts.”