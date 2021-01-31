Last day of January: the month changes and the public is renewed in the tourist destinations of Argentina. So far the summer season they have already mobilized eight million people. To establish a relationship, you have to review the figures from last summer – considered a record season – during which 16 million Argentines were mobilized.

With these data -and taking into account the difficulties posed here and in the world by the coronavirus pandemic-, the Ministry of Tourism of the Nation is projecting a season that will represent between 65% and 70% compared to last year.

“We are having a great summer. In a difficult context, the national government made a brave and daring political decision, which was to have a season and we believe that the results were extremely positive, to start the reactivation of our regional economies. We are optimistic that we will have a significant tourist movement during the first half of February and a very good long weekend of Carnival, “explained Matías Lammens, Minister of Tourism.

Time to enjoy on the beach. Photo: MARCELO CARROLL

The chosen ones

According to statistics from the Ministry, the most visited destinations during January They start with the Atlantic Coast, which started the season with the owners in November and as of December 1 began to receive people from all over the country: Partido de la Costa, Mar del Plata and Villa Gesell.

The information they provide from the same destinations indicates that the occupation it exceeded 70 percent in the Partido de la Costa, with peaks of 85 percent on weekends.

In Mar del Plata the occupancy was 52 percent and in Villa Gesell, 70 percent.

The fourth place is occupied by a destination in Patagonia that is usually a star every summer: Bariloche, in the province of Río Negro.

Tourists and residents in Lake Gutierrez. Photo: Marcelo Martinez

To complete the Top 5, we must add Villa Carlos Paz, in the province of Córdoba, which is in fifth place. It should be remembered that the province of Córdoba was opened to national tourism in January and during December it worked with domestic tourism.

Let’s move a little further on the list, which continues with Pinamar, Monte Hermoso, San Martín de los Andes, Miramar and the city of Córdoba.

The variety of chosen destinations by Argentines is reflected in the ranking. The next 10 places are Salta, Necochea, Mina Clavero, Villa La Angostura, Merlo, San Rafael, Las Grutas, Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, Gualeguaychú and Santa Clara del Mar.

By provinces

Regarding the provinces most chosen in the first month of the year, the first place is held by Buenos Aires (44%), with the strongest being the beaches of the Atlantic Coast, followed by Córdoba (15.4%), Entre Ríos ( 7.1%), Neuquén (5.7%), Río Negro (5.4%), Mendoza (3.3%), Salta (3.1%), San Luis (2.9%), Chubut ( 2.7%) and Santa Fe (2.1%).

San Rafael, Mendoza, a destination that offers many adventure activities. Photo: Turismo San Rafael

“If we are having a good season, it is thanks to the fact that the vast majority of tourists they are taking care and that tourism providers and local authorities are enforcing the protocols. We have to continue like this, it is essential that all of us continue to take care of ourselves, ”added Minister Matías Lammens.