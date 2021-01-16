He Las Leñas Valley, the Lagoon of the Enchanted Girl, beautiful valley, Nihuil or The Reyunos, the emblematic sites of southern Mendoza are the favorites this summer in pandemic. The reason for this choice is simple: lonely landscapes, fresh air and relaxation.

The allowed capacity of the accommodation is 75%, and especially on weekends there is a high level of occupancy in the mountain resorts and in front of the levees. On the other hand, for downtown hotels and hostels the occupancy does not reach 30%, according to the different local tourism chambers.

“Tourists have chosen nature destinations with recreation but linked to activities in a natural environment. However, the highest percentage of available beds are in the city of Mendoza and the hotels are not having as much activity “, explained Arturo González, president of the Mendoza Chamber of Tourism.

San Rafael. Los Reyunos Dam.

The cost of a cabin or a mountain lodge in San Rafael and Malargüe varies between $ 5,000 and $ 7,000 for four people. In the accommodations with private pool and breakfast it costs over $ 10,000 per night.

A campsite next to Laguna de Valle Hermoso, the remote paradise an hour’s drive by dirt road from the Las Leñas valley, costs $ 300 per person. It has bathrooms with shower and a grocery store.

To the south

Malargüe, 350 kilometers south of Mendoza along the emblematic National Route 40, has been recognized with the International seal “safe travels” from the World Travel and Tourism Council, along with 61 destinations in the country.

Since the beginning of the year, social networks have been filled with posts from Mendoza who, for the first time, confess to vacationing in the south of the province instead of going to Chilean beaches. The Pacific Ocean is at the same distance as Malargüe, but the Cristo Redentor crossing remains closed for Argentine tourists due to the pandemic.

Malargüe. Mendoza. Castles of Pincheira. Glamping.

He Circuit of the ValleysAlong Provincial Route 222, you can reach surprising landscapes: La Niña Encantada Lagoon, Los Molles, Pozos de las Ánimas, Valle de Las Leñas and Valle Hermoso. On the way there are a variety of cabins, hotels, shelters and camping sites, immersed in quiet places in the Andes Mountains.

It is a walk on undulating roads to enjoy the palette of oranges and ocher of the mountains, the native flowers and the slopes. And at different stops, the destination invites you to try its regional gastronomic offer, like a lamb to the disc paired with a Malbec wine, or a fondue and goat wraps, served in the Los Molles thermal complex.

It is also a circuit of fly fishing in its rivers and streams, with the challenge of catching and returning the trout. Unlike other places in the country, Malargüe has faster waters and variable colors, some 500 kilometers of rivers accessible by passable routes.

San Rafael. Rafting on the Atuel River.

In San Rafael, the main city in the south of Mendoza and with weekly flights to Buenos Aires, the circuits are designed following the course of the transparent waters of the Diamante and Atuel rivers. The Nihuil, Los Reyunos and Valle Grande dams are chosen by fans of adventure sports and their disciplines, such as rappel, rafting, canopy and zip line.

One of the most visited routes is the Atuel Canyon circuit, which completes 144 kilometers round trip from San Rafael. It has cabins, restaurants and inns that are chosen by young people.

Tour operators in the city of Mendoza have begun to offer trips to the most remote destinations in the south: “We organize mini-vacations of two days, one night, during the weekends for travelers who want to know San Rafael and Malargüe”, says Claudia Yanzón, developer of the wine bus, which runs through the productive areas and this year they travel with the Cata buses to the south of the province.

Malargüe. The Lagoon of the Enchanted Girl.

Departures by bus from the city of Mendoza and one night’s accommodation in San Rafael (250 kilometers away) or Malargüe (350 kilometers) include dinner and lunch, and a mid-afternoon in the field. And the fascinating visit to the Labyrinths of Carmona. The cost is $ 14,100 per person, in a double room.

Through the mazes

The south of Mendoza has two of the eight natural labyrinths in the country. They are symbols of mystery and play. Labyrinths appear in Greek mythology, in medieval Christian architecture, in 20th century literary production, and in film.

The best known is the Borges Labyrinth. Opened in 2003, at Finca Los Álamos, 18 kilometers southwest of San Rafael. That work initially grew out of talks between Borges’s friend, the writer Susana Bombal, and Randall Coate, a former British diplomat, labyrinth designer, and admirer and connoisseur of the writer’s work.

San Rafael, The Labyrinth of Borges.

It covers a space of 96 by 76 meters that can be fully appreciated from the top of a viewpoint. This perspective makes it possible to detect the word “Borges” in a mirror, made up of more than 8 thousand plants, among which 2,500 meters of trails are cut.

In the city of Malargüe, the walk to the Labyrinths of Carmona. It was created by Jorge Carmona, a neighbor who planted the plants and designed the labyrinths. It has more than 100 thousand seedlings of ligustrine and arabia, and a lush grove of more than 15 varieties including poplars and willows, giant squash and seedlings.

The property has a first maze like a square, measuring 70 meters by 70 meters and 31 corridors. The second labyrinth is circular and contains the “fountain of wishes” in the center, with seats for contemplation and relaxation. The walk is completed by an 8 meter high viewpoint with a ramp to observe the entire circuit from above. Open every day from 10am to 8pm, it has a children’s games, barbecue grill and a closed barbecue area to eat barbecue and enjoy the deep green.

Malargüe. Rock climbing.

A fact for travelers who fear restrictions on their vacations, Mendoza has announced that as long as the “epidemiological pause” is maintained with a plateau of infections of around 130 daily cases, there will be no health curfew at night. Covid-19 insurance or negative swabs are also not required.