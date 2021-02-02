Between the mountains, the twists and turns of the Sauce Grande stream cross the town of Sierra de la Ventana and they are drawing small sandy beaches here and there, ideal to take refuge from the sun in the shade of the willows, light a fire, cool off with the sound of fresh water and relax with the views.

In these times of the coronavirus pandemic, where travel is restricted and tourists seek open spaces, outdoor activities and friendly landscapes where they can relax and forget at least for a while the confinement that forced us last year, this mountain region appears as an ideal option, with its bucolic landscape of peaks of more than 1,200 meters, large cultivated fields -when the sunflowers are in bloom the views are incredible- and quiet little towns that invite you to relax and enjoy activities for everyone, from the quietest to the most active, in the middle of nature.

To clarify: Sierra de la Ventana is the name of the main town in the area, but also the name of the entire region, which includes the towns of Villa Ventana, Villa Serrana La Gruta, Saldungaray, Tornquist -party capital and the most important city- and Villa Arcadia, on the other side of the Abra de la Ventana, the highest point of a route in the province (500 meters above sea level).

18 kilometers from Sierra de la Ventana, the sound of the water from the Belisario stream accompanies a relaxed walk through the coquette Villa Ventana, with its streets named after birds covered by dense trees and the La Península inn at the entrance. It is the oldest hotel in the area, and among its guests were the sailors of the German battleship Graf Spee, pursued by British ships and sunk by its own captain in the Río de la Plata in 1939. In the restaurant, the owner of the hotel, Adolfo Díaz, also a chef, usually offers more than tempting menus.

Most likely, the mountain silence will hardly be gently altered by the song of the birds on their way through the town, but just a couple of km past the town awaits one of the great surprises in the area, one of those excursions that are worth it. .

Ruined wonder

The history of the Ex Club Hotel de la Ventana is fascinating. Photo. Travels

Because on the slopes of the mountains and among ancient trees, the ruins of what was the Club Hotel de la Ventana, once considered the best hotel in South America and dubbed “the wonder of the century.” Peering into that incredible history at the foot of its imposing remains -which continue to crumble little by little- is one of the obligatory tours in the area.

Let yourself be carried away by the fascinating history of this lavish hotel that opened in 1911 and was so luxurious that a special narrow-gauge train track was even built to bring passengers from Sierra de la Ventana -station that was then called Sauce Grande-, most of them, members of high society who traveled especially by train from Buenos Aires.

Its dimensions and services were impressive for the time, and they would also be today, if it were not for the fact that it closed in 1920 and, after endless back and forth, versions and counter versions, a great fire ended up destroying it in 1983.

Triassic Valley

Serrano folds of millions of years. Photo: Tierra Ventana.

The next day you can make another trip to the past, but a more remote one. Because another of the recommended excursions in the area is Triassic Valley, which in about two hours travels around 50 km along a rural road behind the Cerro de la Ventana.

“We go through several streams, fords, we stop to extract clay from a place where it exists naturally to play making pottery. And we can take a bath in the crystalline waters of the Sauce Corto stream, with water from the Pampean highland pastures ”, explains Javier Gómez, from Tierra Ventana, guide of the journey. And he adds that during the tour they see the oldest folds of the mountains (millions of years old) and places such as the Pan de Azúcar hill or the Monte de los Gliptodontes, in addition to the castle where Don Ernesto Tornquist lived.

“During the tour we stop to rest and enjoy the panoramic views, and references and comments are made to the original peoples that inhabited the area, in addition to details of the rich native flora and fauna, where there are several endemic species, typical of the place, “he says.

Wading rivers and mountain streams. Photo: Travel

Look at the sky, enjoy nature

Javier also organizes the Astro Journey, which leaves at 9:30 p.m. from Sierra de la Ventana to enter the Pillahuinco Valley. And there, in height and far from the lights of the city, the darkness of the sky allows to identify planets, nebulae or zodiacal signs and enjoy an amazing view of the Milky Way. The return is at 23.30. Another unmissable.

As much as the Ernesto Tornquist Provincial Park, where there are several trails to walk in the middle of nature. And even go up to the very famous window. Of course, this excursion is only done with a guide and in groups, and it requires good physical condition, because especially in its final section, it is quite demanding.

In the park there are also other more quiet tours, guided or self-guided – the latter are free, although entrance to the park is paid.

The famous hole or “window”.

The most relaxed path is that of the botanical garden, which allows to know the variety of plants in the area, and others are those that lead to the top of Cerro Bahía Blanca, to the Forgotten Throat and its waterfall; or to the Devil’s Throat, a route with a certain degree of demand that passes by beautiful natural pools.

From the works of Salamone to the Museo del Mate

And as an epilogue for this visit to the mountains, two options: one is know the work of the famous architect Francisco Salamone, the one that decorated so many towns in the province with its particular monumental style.

Saldungaray Cemetery, by the architect Francisco Salamone.

You can reach the nearby town of Saldungaray, where Salamone made the cover of the cemetery, the market, the benches of the square, the municipality and the slaughterhouse, and where the Interpretation Center of his work is located. Or by Tornquist, where he designed the municipal palace.

The walk can end with a typical souvenir -such as the Sozzani alfajores, to bring and give away-; take a walk around the familiar Mate Museum, with more than a thousand models from all over the country, and then by the Sierra de la Ventana train station, where its last boss, Marcelo García, put together a beautiful museum gathering old pieces and elements of the railway: telephones, machines and pilot poles from the old system of posts, plates, plates from the Southern Railway and even a nice “ferrocleta”.

Marcelo García and the ferrocleta, in the museum of the Sierra de la Ventana station. Photo: Travel.

MINIGUIDE

How to get

From Buenos Aires there are 570 km by Riccheri and Ezeiza-Cañuelas highways, route 205 to Saladillo and then routes 51, 76 and 72. Semi-sleeper bus from Terminal Dellepiane, 9h 45 ‘), $ 3,510 one way (www.condorestrella.com.ar ). By train from Constitución to Tornquist (11:30 am), the ticket costs $ 730 First, $ 875 Pullman (www.trenesargentinos.gob.ar).

Where to stay

Cabin for 2, $ 3,000 per night for 4, $ 4,500; for 5, $ 5,000. Does not include breakfast or linen, per protocol.

How much

Triassic Valley Tour, $ 2,800; Astro Travesía, $ 2,500; excursion Club hotel + Cerro Ventana base, $ 1,700 (www.tierraventana.com.ar).

Former Club Hotel de la Ventana. Photo: Travel

Where to find out

www.sierrasdelaventana.tur.ar

www.sierradelaventana.org.ar

Tornquist.gob.ar/turismo