In a summer season marked by the coronavirus pandemic, there are those who seek to break the routine and make a getaway to change the air and rest.

Here, five stays with various proposals, activities, protocols and prices.

1. El Ombú (San Antonio de Areco)

Outdoor tables at Estancia El Ombú de Areco. Photo: @ traveler.designer / Estancia El Ombú

120 kilometers from Buenos Aires, the estancia has a historic center from 1880 and has been owned by the Boelcke family since 1934.

It has 300 hectares, 12 rooms, bicycles, soccer and volleyball court, table tennis, foosball, toad and two pools ideal for this time.

The Field day It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Includes an aperitif with empanadas and drinks (wine, beer, water with or without gas, soft drinks, juices, half a bottle of wine per person), lunch (Creole barbecue with 3 different types of salads, dessert and coffee ) and snack (coffee, tea, mate or soft drinks with quince and sweet potato pastries). All meals are made outdoors.

One of the pools in the estancia. Photo: @ traveler.designer / Estancia El Ombú

Among the activities that can be carried out, there is also a horseback ride or a sulky ride, an Indian dressage demonstration or a troop demonstration after lunch.

They usually have guitar playing, but are suspended by protocol.

The ranch has 300 hectares. Photo: @footnpaw_pieypata / Estancia El Ombú

The accommodation is with full board (check in at 11.30; check out at 10).

How much: Field Day, $ 7,000 per person. Accommodation, $ 16,000 per person on a double basis.

Where to find out: WhatsApp +54 9114737-0436; (02326) 492080; [email protected]

One of the rooms. Photo: @footnpaw_pieypata / Estancia El Ombú

2. Rodizio Campo (Luján)

It has 90 hectares and to take advantage of the summer there are two pools with solarium that they work in the afternoon, from 15 to 18. For protocol reasons, each one has a current capacity for 30 people simultaneously (in case of exceeding the number, admission is organized in shifts).

The use of a chinstrap / mask is required at the time of entry and in common spaces, and the temperature of visitors is taken when they arrive. Each group has a space of 50 m2 in the park with exclusivity and the lunch tables are spaced approximately 2.5 meters apart.

Rodizio Campo Luján has 90 hectares. Photo: Facebook Rodizio Campo

The Field day It includes a mountain bike circuit, horseback riding, archery and activities on the farm -the tour is done in groups per family- as well as access to the swimming pools.

It starts with a welcome coffee with croissants and homemade cakes (each visitor must bring their mate and bombilla in case they want this type of drink).

Then, reception with picada, fried empanadas and appetizers, and the lunch served at the table (a water or soda, a tray of buffet products and salad bar, grilled meats and swordtails and desserts). As part of the protocols, a gallery, park and outdoor spaces are prioritized for gastronomic service.

One of the pools of Rodizio Campo, Luján. Photo: Rodizio Campo

The picnic that is with fried cakes and cupcakes.

The place designed three programs: Full field day (10 to 19), Half day of field (Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 13 to 19) and Field Friday (in February, from 11 to 19).

You also have the option of accommodation in tiny houses, 22 square meters with bathroom, kitchen, living – dining room, bedroom for up to 4 people and programs of 3 days and 2 nights (Monday to Wednesday or Wednesday to Friday).

The tiny houses can accommodate up to 4 people. Photo: Facebook Rodizio Campo

How much. Full field day (10 to 19), $ 3,500 per person. Between 3 and 10 years, $ 2,250. Half a field day, $ 3,000 and the minors, $ 1,900. Field Friday, $ 2,900 and $ 1,800 respectively. Children under 3 years old do not pay.

The accommodation program costs $ 30,900 for the entire family group (maximum of 4 people) for 3 days and 2 nights with country breakfast.

Where to find out: +54 9 11 3300 9177; rodiziocampo.com.ar

3. Santa Elena (General Las Heras)

A spectacular grove, an entrance with old plane trees and a big park In a 150-hectare estate, they welcome visitors to the Santa Elena ranch, 70 kilometers from Capital. As part of the protocols, the temperature is controlled upon entry.

Santa Elena has 150 hectares. Photo: Santa Elena Press

With Field Day you can enjoy activities such as horseback riding, carriage rides, swimming pool, solarium, volleyball, shuffleboard, soccer, bocce ball, board games, walks along an ecological trail and even enjoy a small family museum.

Lunch consists of a bite of homemade cold cuts, Creole empanadas, a full barbecue, salads and dessert. In the snack there are homemade Creole cakes, artisan croissants, cakes and infusions and games.

Accommodation includes all the mentioned activities and full board service (breakfast, lunch and dinner consisting of a starter, main course and dessert).

Estancia Santa Elena is located in the rural area 2.5 km. from the urban plant of Gral. Las Heras. Photo: Santa Elena

How much. Field Day, $ 2,580 per person without drinks. Accommodation: 2 days / 1 night $ 9,800 per person and for 3 days, 2 nights, $ 13,300 per person (all inclusive without drinks). Double, triple and quadruple rooms with bathroom en suite and air-conditioned.

Where to find out: 0220-476-3030 02227 / 15-610558; [email protected]

4. Villa María (Máximo Paz, Ezeiza)

52 kilometers from Capital, the ranch has 11 rooms, a gourmet restaurant and a park of 74 designed in 1917 by the landscaper Benito Carrasco, a disciple of Carlos Thays. Its historic center is a rural palace Tudor-Norman style that was built in 1927 by Alejandro Bustillo.

Villa María Ranch, Máximo Paz, 52 km from Capital. Photo: Villa María Ranch

Although they have not changed their offer of activities due to the pandemic, they have limits in terms of the number of people they receive each day, they control the temperature when entering, there is alcohol gel and sanitizer in common areas and the chinstrap is essential to move in closed spaces.

As part of the sanitary protocols, the pool is enabled only for those guests That stay in the ranch.

By protocol, the pool is only for guests who spend the night in the room. Photo: Villa María Ranch

Field Day is from 10 am to 6 pm and includes lunch and a snack. Activities included: tennis court, soccer, volleyball and bicycles, horse and carriage rides.

The lodging is with full board with all meals included plus a non-alcoholic drink. In addition, you can do the same activities that are included in the field day. There is also an extensive menu of services with additional cost such as snacks or wine tasting sports and relaxation activities in the park.

The estancia has 11 rooms. Photo: Villa María Ranch

How much. Field Day $ 5,200 + VAT per adult. Minors between 4 and 10 years old pay 50% of the rate. Less than 3 years free of charge.

For accommodation, there different rooms. The Superior costs 16,690 pesos + VAT per person per night. The Suite, $ 20,813 + VAT per person per night, the Master Suite is 22,876 + VAT per person per night and the Family Suite, $ 21,905 + VAT per adult per night. In all cases, minors between the ages of 4 and 12 pay half the rate.

Where to find out: WhatsApp + 54 911 3245 2125; [email protected]

One of the interior spaces of Estancia Villa María. Photo: Villa María Ranch

5. La Horqueta (Chascomús)

It is 120 km from Buenos Aires and 9 km from Chascomús, on the shores of the Vitel lagoon. The pandemic completely changed the traditional proposal of this productive farm in which the corn field is seen, there are cows with calves, sheep, pigs and chickens. For this season they offer the temporary rental of their two houses without meals, per week, fortnight and month. Country Day, a classic since the estancia opened its doors to tourism in 1996, is suspended for the moment.

Tudor house in estancia La Horqueta, Chascomús. Photo: La Horqueta

The temperature is controlled when entering, there are sanitizing mats to enter the spaces of common use and a chinstrap is required.

You can rent the Tudor house, with 5 rooms, built in 1928 and with furniture from 100 years ago, and the Guesthouse, with 9 rooms. The guest must bring bedding and towels, and cleaning is done twice a week.

There are canoes or boats to use in the Vitel lagoon, bicycles to tour the park, cricket court, ping pong, soccer field, option to hire a horseback ride and pool. Enrique Pierri, the owner, also offers a guided ecological walk through the park: it has 8 hectares and in the mid-90s there were 400 trees.

Pool in La Horqueta. Photo: Estancia La Horqueta

How much. Tudor House, 5 rooms (10 people), for February, the rate per week is US $ 900, per fortnight is US $ 1,700. In March, US $ 800 per week, US $ 1,500 per fortnight and US $ 2,900 per month.

Where to find out: +54 11 6820-2005; +54 11 6820 2003; [email protected]